So, the Powerpuff trailer was leaked. While the footage was taken down faster than the Mayor of Townsville calling the girls, we were able to witness what could have been thanks to it going viral. The live-action reimagining of Cartoon Network’s The Powerpuff Girls would’ve starred genre legends Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and singer Yana Perrault as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively, in their adult years. Backlash was always inevitable with this project. The central appeal of The Powerpuff Girls was the girls’ cheerful view of a still dangerous world. So, there was a central question to be answered – what are The Powerpuff Girls when they're not girls anymore? In three-plus minutes, the trailer provided some clarification on this, and I can surely say, I would’ve watched the shit out of this show.

‘Powerpuff’ Wasn’t Aiming To Just Recreate ‘The Powerpuff Girls’

Contrary to other live-action shows, Powerpuff wasn’t a straight-up adaptation of its source material. This wasn’t a gritty recreation of Teen Titans like Titans, or a less-comic-booky Archie like Riverdale. The concept of the show went into meta territory by establishing the cartoon was originally based on these live-action girls – now grown-up women. It’s a genius move, if you ask me (nobody asked).

This, in turn, makes Powerpuff more of a sequel series of sorts. By making it seem they pre-existed the animated show, a campy canvas of cartoonish and real-life elements was put together. On one hand, settings like Dr. Utonium’s (Donald Faison) house looked identical. On the other hand, its commentary on whitewashing – on Buttercup and Dr. Utonium’s part – made it relevant to our current social context. This mix imbued Powerpuff with a quirky grown-up vibe that’d separate it from its cartoon origins.

The Talent in ‘Powerpuff’ Made For a Mix Worth Watching