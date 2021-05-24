While the series is keeping the same cast and creative team, the pilot is receiving an overhaul.

The CW’supcoming Powerpuffseries by Greg Berlanti will not be headed to series quite yet. Although the show is still very much alive, The CW series written byDiablo Codyand starringDove Cameron,Chloe Bennett,Yana Perrault, andDonald Faisonwill be reworked. All the lead cast, writers, and producers will remain attached to the reworked series.

However, Cody andHeather Regnier, who wrote and executive produced the original pilot ofPowerpuff, will also be handling the rewrite.Powerpuffstars Cameron, Bennett, and Perrault as Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup, respectively, based on characters from the original Cartoon Network animated series byCraig McCracken. The series will follow the superpowered trio in their twenties, where they resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting, with father Professor Utonium (Faison) attempting to repair his broken relationship with the girls.

Channing Dungey, President of Warner Bros TV group, had this to say about the challenges the cast and series have faced since its inception:“I’m not going to say that it hasn’t been a challenge. Bringing a children’s cartoon into live-action adulthood has been a really fine line to walk, but I think we’ve done a pretty great job walking it.”

Cody and Regnier will still be executive producing alongside Berlanti, while Sarah Schechter and David Madden will executive produce for Berlanti Productions. Erika Kennair will also executive produce, while Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Although there is still no information on a release date, knowing Cody is rewriting the live-action pilot and the series is still a go should keep fans of the rebooted series at ease.

