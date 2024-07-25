This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
We just got a big update on the status of Practical Magic 2. Akiva Goldsman announced during Collider's Producers on Producing panel at San Diego Comic-Con that he'll be writing the upcoming sequel, which Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are set to return for.
