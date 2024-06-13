The Big Picture Get ready for a magical sequel to Practical Magic with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprising their roles.

Get ready to dust off your spell books and brew some potions because the Owens sisters are making a magical comeback! Warner Bros. has officially announced a sequel to the beloved 1998 movie Practical Magic, and it's now been confirmed that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will return to their roles, via Kidman's comments made today. The original film, directed by Griffin Dunne, featured Bullock and Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, two sisters from a family of witches cursed in matters of the heart. Based on Alice Hoffman's novel, the story follows their struggles with their magical heritage and a family curse that spells doom for any man they fall in love with. Throughout the film, the sisters tackle various obstacles, from dealing with an abusive boyfriend to facing a town that fears their powers.

Kidman, in an interview with People, revealed the exciting news: "Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that's that," she laughed. "There's a lot more to tell which is why we go, 'OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.'" Kidman added, "[We] found a way in."

Akiva Goldsman is set to write the screenplay for the new film, with Bullock and Kidman also on board as producers, alongside Denise Di Novi. Fans were thrilled when the announcement was made on TikTok at midnight — a fun nod to the famous "midnight margaritas" scene from the original movie. The first film is now available for streaming on Max, and the confirmation of Practical Magic 2 has everyone buzzing with excitement. This news follows HBO Max’s attempt in 2019 to create a spin-off series, Rules of Magic, based on Hoffman’s prequel novel, although that project ultimately didn't take off.

Who Else Was in Practical Magic?

Stockard Channing played Aunt Frances "Fran" Owens, one of the eccentric aunts who raised the Owens sisters and fully embraced their magical powers. Dianne Wiest starred as Aunt Bridget "Jet" Owens, Fran's sister, who added a nurturing and slightly quirky vibe to the household. Together, the aunts guided Sally and Gillian through their magical challenges and the family curse. It remains to be seen if the pair will return to their roles.

Stay tuned to Collider for more enchanting updates on Practical Magic 2. While we wait for more details, you can stream the original Practical Magic on Max.

Practical Magic Sibling witches stir up a cauldron of trouble thanks to a family curse in this spellbinding tale. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman star as sisters who turn to magic to deal with a troublesome ex. Release Date October 16, 1998 Director Griffin Dunne Cast Sandra Bullock , Nicole Kidman Dianne Wiest , Stockard Channing , Aidan Quinn Runtime 104 minutes

