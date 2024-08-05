The Big Picture Practical Magic 2 will bring back Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

Producer Denise Di Novi emphasizes honoring the original source material and not straying too far from the magic of the first film.

The sequel is set to start filming next year, adapting Hoffman's 2021 sequel novel The Book of Magic.

Practical Magic producer Denise Di Novi, who is also set to co-produce the romantasy’s upcoming sequel, is back with more updates about the project less than a month after blessing fans with a teaser of the new storyline. Di Novi won’t be the only one returning to Practical Magic 2, as the iconic duo Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock will reprise their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens, respectively, while Akiva Goldsman, who penned the original movie, will be back as a scribe.

In a recent chat with People Magazine, Di Novi detailed a bit more about the follow-up of Practical Magic compared to her July teaser but still maintained the team’s intention to remain faithful to the original source. The veteran producer also pointed out “the big mistake people make with sequels,” which is the desire to "reinvent the wheel and be totally original and surprise people that it's different."

Not to mention, considering that the team behind Practical Magic 2 is aware of the significance of the original to fans worldwide, especially women, they aim to "honor that for sure." As Di Novi elaborated:

"There's a joyousness to that movie, and there's such beautiful themes of sisterhood and family and acceptance, tolerance, love. Just the title that Alice Hoffman, the amazing author, thought of that's now become part of the vernacular of Practical Magic is that there's magic in daily life, in love, in family, in sisterhood. It's magical, and we all have our gifts, and women have very particular and specific gifts. We really want to honor all of that."

'Practical Magic 2' Will Begin Filming Next Year

Close

Based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman, Practical Magic was released in October 1998 and was directed by Griffin Dunne. Starring alongside Kidman and Bullock were Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Aidan Quinn and Goran Višnjić. While it remains unclear if the other stars will return in the follow-up movie, Di Novi previously revealed that the plot will adapt Hoffman's 2021 sequel novel The Book of Magic, which is also the fourth in the Practical Magic book series.

Producing the magical sequel alongside Di Novi are stars Kidman and Bullock, and according to the producer, the production team is "on a fast track" to getting Practical Magic 2 ready with "hopes to be shooting the movie next year." Such a promising update will definitely make fans’ week, considering how excited they were after Warner Bros. announced the sequel, which in turn warmed Di Novi’s heart.

Practical Magic 2 is still in development, but the original is currently streaming on Tubi. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the upcoming sequel.

Practical Magic Sibling witches stir up a cauldron of trouble thanks to a family curse in this spellbinding tale. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman star as sisters who turn to magic to deal with a troublesome ex. Release Date October 16, 1998 Director Griffin Dunne Cast Sandra Bullock , Nicole Kidman Dianne Wiest , Stockard Channing , Aidan Quinn Runtime 104 minutes

WATCH ON TUBI