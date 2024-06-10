The Big Picture Warner Bros. announced a sequel to Practical Magic after 26 years with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to return.

The original film grossed $68 million worldwide and has since gained a cult following for its romance, fantasy, and sisterhood themes.

The sequel will be produced by Bullock and Kidman, with screenwriter Akiva Goldsman attached.

Hold onto your pointy hats and grab your crystals! After 26 years, the Owens women are making a bewitching return. Warner Bros. just announced a follow-up to the 1998 classic Practical Magic, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to reprise their roles as the witchy Owens sisters. The original film was directed by Griffin Dunne and starred Bullock and Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, who come from a long line of witches cursed in love. Adapted from Alice Hoffman's novel, the story follows their struggles with their supernatural heritage and a family curse that dooms any man they fall in love with. The sisters face various challenges, including dealing with an abusive boyfriend and a community that fears their magical abilities.

Now, with Akiva Goldsman penning the screenplay, Bullock and Kidman are also expected to produce the new film alongside Denise Di Novi. Fans went wild after the announcement dropped at midnight on TikTok — a nod to the iconic "midnight margaritas" scene — revealing that the first film is now available on digital and streaming on Max. But the real spellbinding news came Monday morning with the confirmation that Practical Magic 2 is officially in the works! This follows HBO Max’s 2019 pursuit of a spin-off series, Rules of Magic, based on Hoffman’s prequel novel, which ultimately vanished into the Hollywood void.

Practical Magic had mixed reviews and a modest box office performance. It grossed approximately $68 million worldwide against a budget of $75 million. While not a huge financial success initially, the film has since gained a cult following for its unique blend of romance, fantasy, and sisterhood themes.

Who Else was in 'Practical Magic'?

Stockard Channing portrays Aunt Frances "Fran" Owens, one of the quirky aunts who raises the Owens sisters and embraces their magical abilities. Dianne Wiest plays Aunt Bridget "Jet" Owens, Fran’s sister, who provides a nurturing and slightly eccentric presence in the household. Both aunts guide Sally and Gillian through their magical journey and the complexities of the family curse.

Aidan Quinn appears as Gary Hallet, a police investigator who becomes romantically involved with Sally. His character brings a sense of normalcy and compassion to the supernatural chaos surrounding the Owens family. Goran Višnjić plays Jimmy Angelov, Gillian’s abusive boyfriend whose death and subsequent resurrection set off a chain of events central to the plot. Supporting the main cast, Evan Rachel Wood and Alexandra Artrip play Sally’s daughters, Kylie and Antonia Owens, who are beginning to understand and explore their own magical abilities.

Stay tuned to Collider for more enchanting news from Practical Magic 2. While we wait for further details you can stream Practical Magic on Max.

