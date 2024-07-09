The Big Picture Practical Magic 2, starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, is based on Alice Hoffman's The Book of Magic.

Fans can expect a faithful continuation of the original film, while staying true to characters and storyline from the beloved book series.

Producer Denise Di Novi is uncertain which other characters will return for the sequel.

It’s nearly been a month since Warner Bros. made our ‘90s wishes come true and announced they would be moving forward with a Practical Magic sequel. Since then, it was revealed that both of our queens, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman would reprise their iconic roles as Sally and Gillian Owens, respectively, with the original movie’s scribe, Akiva Goldsman, back in the saddle to craft a script worthy of the sisters’ return. Now, thanks to producer Denise Di Novi, we have a well-rounded idea of where Goldsman plans to take the storyline.

During a recent chat with EW, Di Novi said the bewitching sequel will follow in the footsteps of the novel, The Book of Magic, which served as the fourth book in Alice Hoffman’s series that started it all. Before panic sets in that audiences won’t be getting the in-between stories, the middle two installments served as prequels to Practical Magic.

Giving a very promising update, Di Novi teased,

“I think [fans are] going to be very pleased. We’re going to be very faithful. We’re cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We’re going to draw from Alice Hoffman’s books, as the first movie did, and we’re going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is."

Who Will Join Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman In ‘Practical Magic 2’?

Audiences came to love plenty of different personalities in the original film but Di Novi doesn’t want fans to get their hopes too high for other familiar faces to return for another hefty pour of midnight margaritas. “We’re not 100 percent sure which characters will return,” the producer said, proving just how early in the process the creative team is. Should the perfect witches’ brew of open schedules and a desire for casting align beloved names like Stockard Channing (The West Wing) and Dianne Wiest (The Birdcage) could reprise their roles as Sally and Gillian’s eccentric aunts, and we might even catch up with Evan Rachel Wood (Thirteen), who appeared as Sally’s daughter Kylie in the actress’ sophomore feature.

Above all else, Di Novi assured that she and the rest of those working on Practical Magic 2 will “be respectful to the characters, story, and locations.” Dropping a final clue about the magic to come, Di Novi said the movie will undoubtedly arrive in 2025, although she wasn’t “exactly sure when.”

