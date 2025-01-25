There's a cauldron sitting just waiting to be stirred, but it'll happen soon enough if Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier closes a deal to direct Practical Magic 2, the long awaited sequel set to bring back Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. Deadline reports that Bier is the preferred candidate for the role, but that no deal has yet been finalised, so let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Bullock and Kidman will reprise their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens, the witch sisters who first enchanted audiences in 1998. The original film was a quirky mix of romance, drama, and a heavy dose of spellcraft, grossing over $47 million domestically. The Owens sisters were raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, and of course, they deal with the usual problems like prejudice, family curses, and their unlucky love lives. But here we are nearly 30 years later, and the sequel looks set to rekindle that magical blend, and honestly, who isn’t ready to revisit Midnight Margaritas?

It would be a reunion with both Kidman and Bullock for Bier, too. Bier directed Bullock in the Netflix juggernaut Bird Box and worked with Kidman on HBO’s The Undoing and Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, and she won an Academy Award for In a Better World, too. Pretty good pedigree, so that's one thing we don't need to worry about.

What Can We Expect from 'Practical Magic 2'?

Practical Magic producer Denise Di Novi, who is also set to co-produce on this one, spoke to EW last summer about the film, and promised fans that it would not betray the story that fans originally fell in love with all those years ago, adding that they "weren't going to reinvent the wheel".

“I think [fans are] going to be very pleased. We’re going to be very faithful. We’re cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We’re going to draw from Alice Hoffman’s books, as the first movie did, and we’re going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is."

Stay tuned to Collider for all your witchy, wonderful updates on Practical Magic 2. The movie is available to watch on digital wherever you grab your movies.