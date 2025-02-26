Slowly but surely fans are getting more information about the highly anticipated Practical Magic sequel. This week during the Time's Women of the Year event in Los Angeles, one half of the Owens sisters revealed some coy answers to Variety about the timeline of the sequel. Nicole Kidman, who plays Gillian Owens, said that the sequel is "moving ahead rapidly" but refused to quantify it anymore by saying "I'm not answering anymore." Instead, Kidman put the onus on her Practical Magic co-star Sandra Bullock, who plays Sally Owens. "You can ask Sandy." She repeats "ask Sandy" again and again when prodded with questions. "My beautiful Sandy," apparently is the gatekeeper of the Practical Magic 2 details. Kidman concludes that the sequel "just needs a little magic," to make sure it happens.

What we do know so far is that the Practical Magic sequel will be based on The Book of Magic by Practical Magic author Alice Hoffman. The book takes place more than a decade after the events of the first movie/book, with Sally's children grown up, now having to deal with their Owens family curse while navigating adulthood. Akiva Goldsman, the original writer, will be penning the script for the sequel. Original producer, Denise Di Novi is also returning. There were concerns after the exits of Worldwide Marketing President Josh Goldstine and International Theatrical Distribution President Andrew Cripps at Warner Bros. if projects like the Practical Magic sequel were still happening, but it appears they still are.

Who Will Be in the 'Practical Magic' Sequel?

Both Kidman and Bullock are confirmed to be returning as Gillian and Sally. Evan Rachel Wood, who played Kylie, is still acting and could very well reprise her role as Kylie Owens for the sequel. Alexandra Artrip's last credited role was Practical Magic, so that return may be less likely. Stockard Channing (The West Wing) and Dianne Wiest (The Mayor of Kingstown), who played Aunt Frances and Aunt Jet, are still acting as well. Di Novi spoke to People Magazine last year about the crew involved with the beloved 1998 whimsigoth film, saying, "There's a joyousness to that movie, and there's such beautiful themes of sisterhood and family and acceptance, tolerance, love." Di Novi explains that, "just the title that Alice Hoffman, the amazing author, thought of that's now become part of the vernacular of Practical Magic is that there's magic in daily life, in love, in family, in sisterhood. It's magical, and we all have our gifts, and women have very particular and specific gifts. We really want to honor all of that."

No filming schedule or release date has been revealed for the Practical Magic sequel. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Source: Variety