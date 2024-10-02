It's been a few years since Sandra Bullock was last seen on the big screen, with her most recent roles coming alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train and Channing Tatum in The Lost City. However, the Oscar-winning actress has a 1998 classic movie that's dominating the streaming charts. Practical Magic, which Bullock stars in alongside Nicole Kidman and Stockhard Channing, has climbed into the Max top 10 movies chart, currently sitting at #5, just one day after premiering on the platform. The film follows two witch sisters (Bullock and Kidman) who are raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, only to face close-minded prejudice and a curse that aims to stop them from ever finding love. The movie did not resonate with critics but was a hit among general audiences, registering scores of 25% from the former and 73% from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes.

Practical Magic is based on the series of novels of the same name by Alice Hoffman, who also has a writing credit for the film, along with Robin Swicord, Akiva Goldsberry, and Adam Brooks. Swicord is best known for her work writing The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and she also penned the screenplay for Wakefield (Bryan Cranston). Goldsberry is best known for his work on A Beautiful Mind (Russell Crowe) in 2001, and is also famous for writing the much maligned Batman & Robin movie, which stars George Clooney as Batman and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze. Brooks worked on the classic Ryan Reynolds romantic comedy, Definitely, Maybe, and also wrote the script for Larry David and Henry Cavill's classic comedy, Whatever Works.

What Else Have Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Been in Lately?

Bullock also recently starred in the Netflix Original thriller, Bird Box, and also played the lead role alongside Anthony Mackie in Our Brand Is Crisis. She also starred alongside Viola Davis and Jon Bernthal in another Netflix Original, The Unforgivable. Kidman's Netflix series with Liev Schreiber, The Perfect Couple, is currently dominating the Netflix charts, and she also starred opposite Zac Efron earlier this year in the age-gap rom-com, A Family Affair. She'll next appear alongside Harris Dickinson in the spicy A24 erotic thriller, Babygirl.

Practical Magic stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman and was written by Robin Swicord, Akiva Goldsberry, and Adam Brooks, and directed by Griffin Dunne. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Practical Magic on Max.

