Practical Magic is perhaps one of the strangest ‘90s movies to gain a cult following. The story of a family of witches persecuted by their peers and cursed to lose anyone they fall in love with to an early death, it was based on a novel by Alice Hoffman that debuted just a couple of years earlier. It was marketed as a warm, fuzzy chick flick with Stevie Nicks spotlighted on the soundtrack and Griffin Dunne directing, which fit very well into the late ‘90s landscape of both female-driven media and stories about witches. So, its surprise detours into topics like murder and domestic violence were not what audiences were expecting, and actively worked against the movie, muddling its tone and the coherence of the story. Despite its flaws and critical and commercial disappointment, audiences liked it, driving it towards a moderate cult status that it enjoys to this day. Characters were endearing, the world of the narrative was enchanting, and a subtly fantastical atmosphere offered plenty of on-screen charm.

Within the sphere of the Owens family, there is a big world just bursting to break out and make itself known. And evidently, creatives felt the same way: over the years since the movie’s release, there have been a number of attempts at expansion that got to varying points of production without ever hitting screens. Fans of the movie were excited by these prospects and couldn’t wait to see their favorite witchy family back on their boxes. However, despite good set-ups, a plethora of great source material and infinite possibilities, none of them ever came to pass, much to the dismay of the movie’s cult following. With the recent news that Hocus Pocus is getting a third installment, fans can't help but wonder why this other witchy cult classic still hasn't made a return. So, in an era of renewed serial power, is there still hope for a second chapter to Practical Magic?

RELATED: 'Practical Magic' Director's Cut Details: The Darker, "Stunningly Beautiful" Ghost Story We'll Probably Never See

The First Attempt at a 'Practical Magic' Spinoff

Image via Warner Bros.

The first go at continuing the Practical Magic bloodline happened in 2004. Sudbury — a not entirely endearing title taken from the name of the Owens’ hometown — was announced in early 2004 as an upcoming CBS TV series with Kim Delaney and Jeri Ryan set to star as Sally and Gillian Owens respectively, and Esai Morales and a young Kat Dennings also signed on. There was much to suggest that this series would at least come to fruition, even if it didn’t hit the big time. The early to mid-’00s was a great time for both TV and witches, and there's no doubt that Sudbury was hoping to capitalize on the popularity of Charmed and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The audience interest was there, and home media was still at a point at which people happily waited a whole week to see the next installment of their favorite show, not yet spoiled for choice by streaming services. In addition to the right climate, Practical Magic star Sandra Bullock had signed on as executive producer, lending the project some professional weight, and legitimizing it as a product of the original with the cast’s blessing. However, after muddling on for a while and shooting at least a pilot episode, Sudbury disappeared into the ether, failing to attract the attention of buyers and never being picked up. All that remained was that single pilot episode and a few promotional stills of the cast.

The finished product of Sudbury is one of the great mysteries that the vast power of the internet somehow does not help to solve. Of the information still available online about the show, the most detailed analysis comes in the form of a 2017 podcast episode of Canceled Too Soon, hosted by LA-based film critics William Bibbiani and Witney Seibold. These guys managed to get their mitts on the full pilot episode — which appears to have vanished from the internet in the years since recording — and gave a breakdown of what the would-be TV show had in store. Going by this podcast, it seems Sudbury was aiming to reboot the movie in a manner akin to what would later become the From Dusk Till Dawn Netflix series, recreating the story of the original movie and building on it from there. Interestingly though, Bibbiani and Seibold describe the 45-minute pilot as condensing the entire movie into one episode, with Sally and Gillian murdering the latter’s abusive boyfriend Jimmy, Sally falling in love with the police officer who investigates his disappearance, and the town growing past their fear and persecution of the Owens women.

This is an interesting approach that leaves more questions than it answers. Firstly, is 45 minutes enough to tell this whole story and still capture the characterization and nuance of the original? Secondly, and most compellingly, where would it go from here, if the entire story were told in the first episode? Would Gillian go on to more functional relationships? What does Sally’s life look like now that she has embraced her powers and found true love? How do the events of the first episode impact the Owens family dynamic? Sadly, there is nothing to be found on what would have come next, or what scripts for later episodes looked like. The best insight one has into Sudbury is a brief clip posted to YouTube, a scene taken from the pilot in which Jimmy is abusive to Gillian, and she drugs his drink with belladonna while an Evanescence song plays in the background. Although this clip seems to suggest a much more downtrodden version of Gillian and a far less charismatic Jimmy, it is enough to pique audience interest and wonder what might have been.

Later Attempts at a 'Practical Magic' Series Fared No Better

Image via Warner Bros.

A number of years after Sudbury unceremoniously fizzled out, there were rumblings of another go. In 2010, ABC announced in very brief terms that another Practical Magic reboot was in very early stages of development. Even fewer details were offered this time around, with no names attached, and no further information offered. This fell apart even quicker than Sudbury did, with no pilot ever being produced, and the entire project soon reduced to nothing but a rumor. By 2019, things had changed a bit. Alice Hoffman had written a prequel novel titled The Rules of Magic, and The Hollywood Reporter announced that a prequel series was in the works. This looked more promising, with a pilot and ten further scripts ordered by HBO Max, and Jessica Jones creator Melissa Rosenberg attached.

The show would supposedly follow the beats of Hoffman’s prequel novel, with Aunts Frances and Jet exploring their own magical gifts in 1960s Massachusetts. This was undoubtedly a great choice, given just how entertaining the characters were as played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest respectively in the 1998 movie. Even without the later novel, the movie gave plenty to build upon that made the characters interesting: whatever happened to Frances’ “poor Ethan” whose death may have been an accident, or may have been fate? How did they come to be two fabulous spinsters making a living from selling their magical services to superstitious locals in a quaint New England town? How did they rise through the ranks of witches to be presenting committee members at the yearly festivals, as they mention in the movie? Between some pretty astute writing that hints at decades of development as witches in their own right, and the overwhelming charisma with which Channing and Wiest played the roles, the Aunts were such charming and interesting characters that could easily form the backbone of their own show. The only shame about it being a prequel would be the unlikelihood of Channing and Wiest reprising the roles.

Why Is There Still No 'Practical Magic' Series?

Image via Warner Bros.

However, four years have now passed, and still no Practical Magic TV show has emerged, either in prequel, sequel or reboot format, and fans can’t help but wonder why. The latest effort to revive the story seemed the most promising: new original source material by the original creator, a huge revival in the series format, successful showrunners attached. And yet, despite all this, it never came about, and there is little other than speculation and excited anticipation to be found on the internet. With so many efforts to make it happen, such a great and popular foundation to build off of, and a considerable fan base eager to see what the world of the Owens women could become, where the hell is our Practical Magic series, and why has it struggled so hard?

In this fan’s mind, now is the time to make it happen. Channing and Wiest — easily the most endearing and memorable element of the original movie — are still acting to this day, and ideally, a sequel show would follow them as elderly spinsters, still wreaking magical havoc, passing on their infinite wisdom to later generations of Owens girls, and still living in that astoundingly beautiful house (which, incidentally, Barbra Streisand was disappointed to find out was just a set, having enquired about buying the house after seeing the movie). Even if their parts were reduced to secondary or cameo roles, it would be such a gift to fans to see them back in the roles some twenty-five years later, and would exploit the current trend for nostalgia with ease. It could see the same sort of success that That ‘90s Show did recently: even if the new characters and stories didn’t tickle fans’ fancy, the reprisal of beloved secondary characters by their original actors is enough to drive the show and attract the numbers needed to warrant a second season. Perhaps this is where the likes of Netflix needs to step in, roll their sleeves up, and finally commit to a project that fans have wanted and artists have attempted for decades. The time is right, the actors are still acting, and fans are still wanting it. Here’s hoping.