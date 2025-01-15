It's been a hot minute since we've heard anything on the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 90s film, Practical Magic. Announced last summer, the sequel will adapt the follow-up novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. Original leads Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are set to reprise their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens. After the recent shake-up at Warner Bros. where the movie is being produced, it may leave fans concerned if the sequel is still happening. Reportedly, according to Deadline, Practical Magic 2 is still happening, despite the exits of Worldwide Marketing President Josh Goldstine and International Theatrical Distribution President Andrew Cripps. The report also includes the likes of Lord of the Rings The Hunt for Gollum, DC’s Clayface, and Supergirl.

While some moves in Hollywood continue to make the everyday person scratch their head, the Practical Magic sequel seems to have enough ingredients to keep the project going at Warner Bros. The movie's original writer, Akiva Goldsman is returning to pen the script. The project also has its original producer, Denise Di Novi. Last year, Di Novi told EW that, "We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We’re going to draw from Alice Hoffman’s books, as the first movie did, and we’re going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is."

So What Will 'Practical Magic 2' Be About?