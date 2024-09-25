Pick out your favorite glass and fill it to the brim with a freshly made midnight margarita - Practical Magic is returning to Max just in time for Halloween. The movie will join the streamer’s lengthy collection beginning on October 1, giving audiences an on-theme rom-com drama for the spooky season to shuffle in with truly terrifying titles like The Shining and Midsommar. Starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, the film follows the story of two sisters, Gillian (Kidman) and Sally Owens (Bullock), who were taken in by their eccentric aunts following the untimely and tragic passing of their parents. Raised in the ways of the strong women who came before them, Gillian and Sally were taught by their aunts how to use magic, which turned them into powerful witches. Through thick and thin, the sisters stand by one another all while trying to find love despite a curse that was placed on all the women of the family by one of their ancestors.

Practical Magic is a true celebration of women and the bonds formed between them and is carried by dynamic performances from some of the best ladies in the biz. Along with Kidman and Bullock, the movie also features Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, who appear as Gillian and Sally’s aunts, Bridget and Frances, respectively. Helmed by Griffin Dunne, many diehard fans would be shocked to learn that the film only landed a 24% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which - quite frankly - should be considered a crime. No matter what the critics say, audiences have long loved the movie that first graced screens in 1998 and even has a sequel on the way.

What’s the Deal with ‘Practical Magic 2’?

The internet lost its mind earlier this summer when it was revealed that Practical Magic 2 was on the way. Then, when both Kidman and Bullock announced their plans to return, everyone really freaked out. How could things get better? Maybe with the addition of Wiest and Channing, but we’re still waiting on that one. For now, we’re thrilled that the Owens sisters will be back for some more magic with filming expected to begin next year. As for the follow-up’s plot, the original movie was based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name, with the second title set to follow in its footsteps by adapting its story from the author’s 2021 sequel novel, The Book of Magic.

For now, stay tuned to Collider for any and all Practical Magic 2 updates and prepare to be enchanted when the movie that started it all arrives on Max October 1.

Practical Magic Sibling witches stir up a cauldron of trouble thanks to a family curse in this spellbinding tale. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman star as sisters who turn to magic to deal with a troublesome ex. Release Date October 16, 1998 Director Griffin Dunne Cast Sandra Bullock , Nicole Kidman Dianne Wiest , Stockard Channing , Aidan Quinn Runtime 104 minutes

