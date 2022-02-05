If there is a word to characterize the release of Practical Magic in 1998, it is underwhelming. Helmed by an actor-turned-director Griffin Dunne from an established showbiz family, starring veterans and up-and-comers Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman on the cusp of major success, and with $75 million ploughed into production, breaking even was probably the very least Warner Bros. hoped for.

Despite a healthy opening weekend, earnings quickly tanked, and critics were united in their indifference. Ultimately, the movie didn’t even manage to cover its costs, and was largely considered a failure for the studio - far from ideal after the star-studded disappointment that was Sphere earlier that year. The home video market, however, afforded Practical Magic a new lease on life, and later, status as a lesser cult classic.

RELATED: 'Practical Magic' Director's Cut Details: The Darker, "Stunningly Beautiful" Ghost Story We'll Probably Never See

Image via Warner Bros.

The marketing campaign characterized Practical Magic as a fun, feel-good romantic comedy; one might even go as far as to say a chick flick. Emphasizing the starring duo of Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, it was clearly catering to the young female market, and presenting itself as easy-going entertainment that felt right at home in the witchy ‘90s landscape alongside The Craft, Charmed (which incidentally debuted the same week as Practical Magic) and even Buffy the Vampire Slayer. So audiences and critics alike were caught somewhat off guard by the movie’s turbulent tone and surprisingly dark narrative shifts.

It is possible, though difficult, for a movie to pull together a number of genres or tones and make it work. Because hey, life is a mixture of the genres, and the cinematic realism can benefit from not being tied down too much to one vibe. Ghost managed to tell a story with elements of comedy, romance and crime thriller, while maintaining a strong narrative and emotional core. Practical Magic, however, plays a lot like a music video compilation, simply daisy-chaining sequences that don’t flow well into one another.

A basic elevator pitch for the film could sound deceptively light-hearted. A family of witches live in a big house on the New England coast, where the once apprehensive townspeople eventually learn to embrace them. Indeed, the first ten or fifteen minutes imply that this will be your basic identity struggle movie, with twinkling music, warm fuzzy visuals reminiscent of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1, and emphasis on sisterhood. Sally (Bullock) is the quiet, bookish sister who longs for happiness, and Gillian (Kidman) is rebellious and runs away from home to find adventure, while aunts Frances and Jet (Stockard Channing and Diane Wiest) are loving, flamboyant spinsters who cast spells for heartsick locals.

Image via Warner Bros.

The main device of the plot is a generations-old curse, which causes the death of any man who falls in love with a woman in their family. Sally and Gillian were orphaned at a young age on account of this curse, and their love lives as adults suffer because of it. In response to this, Gillian simply enjoys casual relationships, while Sally yearns for love, but avoids it. When the aunts cast a spell to bring Sally and a local man together, they fall in love and have children, only for him to be unexpectedly killed, leaving her heartbroken, and fearful not only of love, but of her inherent magical abilities.

The plot is given a push-start when Gillian’s reckless love life brings a dangerous criminal into the family’s midst. Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic) is a violent partner, and when Sally goes to her sister’s aid one night, a violent encounter ensues, and he is killed. After the sisters manage to resurrect him and quickly realize their mistake, he is killed again and buried in the garden. The rest of the movie cataloges a police officer’s pursuit of Jimmy, and investigation of the sisters’ involvement in his disappearance.

Hostage-taking, domestic violence and repeated murder comprise one hell of a left turn from the bubbly sister comedy promised by the trailers. The movie itself seems almost taken aback by it, and struggles to regain its footing. There is a sequence in which Jimmy attempts to brand Gillian that surpasses the tonal boundaries already set out by the film, suddenly requiring the audience to acknowledge just how dangerous this man is. Were the movie to recognize this as its narrative turning point, and fully explore the gravity of the situation, it may have told a stronger story. The problem is that Practical Magic insists on going back to its whimsical old ways, punctuating any real dramatic moments with skits and music that almost seem to say, “Can you believe what these girls have gone and done now?”

Image via Roadshow Entertainment

When Jimmy is killed for the second time, the action cuts straight to the sisters burying the body out in the dark, wet garden, to the sound of a mischievous musical motif. Alan Silvestri’s score for this movie is one of its redeeming features, but even it is sometimes put to questionable effect. This ‘mischief’ motif is strikingly similar to the score Silvestri turned out for MouseHunt the year prior, but while it may have suited Lee Evans and Nathan Lane rolling around a room full of live mousetraps, it is a weirdly flippant response to two young women who have just murdered a violent criminal in self-defense.

The presence of Officer Hallett (Aidan Quinn) in the second half of the movie really requires the plot to take itself seriously, because among all the witchy goodness, the sisters are living in a world where murder is still very much illegal, and they become the focus of legal attention. However, his investigation is interspersed with questionable comedy skits and smiley feel-good montages, while Hallett’s wholly unprofessional approach to his work takes the weight out of any drama.

He visits the women’s house one morning to question them further, and when Sally actually tells him that they killed Jimmy (“Oh yeah, a couple of times”), rather than having any follow-up questions, calling for backup or just arresting her, he goes into the kitchen and makes her kids pancakes! They gather around the table to eat together, and Sally’s daughters snatch away a pitcher of syrup Gillian has made to “send him away”, throwing it off a cliff as Gillian does a terrible job of hiding her outrage, and he shows no suspicion at all. This family are suspects in a man’s disappearance, and Hallett continually fails to respond to their behavior, which ranges from the suspicious to the outright obvious. It is difficult for the audience to fear for the sisters when all Hallett ever does is wander off or flip pancakes in response.

Sometimes within the duration of a single scene, the tone suddenly shifts from joking to serious and back again. Sally goes straight from being facetious with a customer in her shop, to questioning Hallett about his investigation; while enjoying midnight margaritas, the women stop laughing and joking, and are suddenly suspicious of each other; a visual gag of Sally pulling up the floorboards in her home cuts abruptly to a shot of her husband being mowed down by a pickup truck. A serious tonal bombshell is dropped when Hallett reveals Jimmy is a suspect in the assaults and murders of several young women, all of whom were branded with a symbol that looks uncannily like the ring he wears. Such revelations become all the more questionable when considering the age rating the movie received - or rather, was working towards. It was a PG-13 in the States and a 12 in the UK, identifying it as suitable for young teens, and perhaps restricting the movie from fully embracing its material or finding its identity. The revelation of Jimmy being a serial rapist and murderer is an uncomfortably dark one for a movie that largely identifies itself as a romantic comedy, and perhaps hints at a more adult story struggling within the confines of a PG-13 rating.

Image via Warner Bros.

The movie unsurprisingly didn’t garner much attention during awards season, but the few nominations it did receive - one apiece for Channing, Quinn, Camilla Belle and Evan Rachel Wood, two for Wiest, and even a nod to Faith Hill for soundtrack contributions - categorized it as comedy/romance. This is half right, but only because the movie comprises at least four different genres. It habitually flips on a dime, lurching unsteadily from comedy to crime drama, thriller to romance and back to comedy again, even throwing in possession toward the climax. But all’s well that ends well: the film closes with Sally having learned to love, Gillian letting go of her toxic relationship and the townsfolk no longer fearing the family. Rounding off with a final orchestral swell of Silvestri’s main theme and a kiss between Sally and Hallett, and cutting straight into a Stevie Nicks love song over the credits, it digs its heels in as a light romantic comedy after all.

Griffin Dunne’s direction is something of a double-edged sword. Behind-the-scenes footage shows him having a gay old time on set, with his cast praising his enthusiastic, almost childlike approach to movie making. Of course, he started out as an actor, perhaps best remembered as Jack in An American Werewolf in London, and seems to have approached this picture with an actor’s mind. Character is very strong, performances fluid and chemistry between players top-notch, and clearly Dunne had great rapport with his team. What his direction lacks is a sense of pacing, timing, tone and congruousness, and this is ultimately what sinks the film. It has so many strengths - charismatic cast playing endearing characters, wonderful score and soundtrack, a rich earthy aesthetic and a lot of charm - that make stumbling on something as fundamental as coherent storytelling a real shame.

13 Great Witch Movies for a Spellbinding Halloween From horror hits to family friendly classics, here are the essentials for an enchanted All Hallows Eve.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email