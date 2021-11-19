Pragmata, the latest sci-fi adventure by Capcom, which was announced last year, has been pushed back for a year. The only detail we know for certain about the game is its name, as everything else about it still eludes our understanding. Available exclusively for next-gen platforms and PC, the game will now launch somewhere in 2023 instead of the previous 2022 release.

The delay announcement was pretty cute. As it featured the little girl from the reveal trailer, who had bizarre superpowers, holding a sign that had "sorry :(" written along with the new release date of 2023. The developers also posted a short message which reads,

Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we've decided to shift the release window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.

Image via Capcom

The game's release trailer had everybody scratching their heads. It featured a holographic cat cyborg, a little girl with weird superpowers who can breathe in space without a suit, and an astronaut wandering in a destroyed city that looks like a near-future Time Square. Capcom also shared equally mysterious new artwork for the game along with the delay announcement.

Even the official synopsis of the game isn't very long; all it says is that it is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth’s Moon". This could mean that the adventure will have us traveling all the way to the moon. Pragmata will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2023, unless it gets delayed again. While we eagerly anticipate another trailer that will likely confuse us even more, you can view the delay announcement below.

