Freeform is introducing a new kind of cult leader for the modern day - the New York City "It Girl." Collider can exclusively reveal the first key art for Praise Petey, a new animated series following Annie Murphy's Petra, aka Petey, who goes from living a highly-curated lifestyle in the Big Apple to becoming the head of her deceased father's small-town cult New Utopia. Throughout the show, she'll come into her own as a "girl boss," finding her voice and modernizing New Utopia to make the most of her father's final gift to her. Hailing from former Saturday Night Live head writer Anna Drezen, the series #blesses Freeform on July 21.

Petey is the center of attention in the key art, dressed like a posh New York socialite among her small-town cult members who don ceremonial robes. She's sitting on a stone throne amidst a thick patch of flowers and candles, contrasting heavily with her and her mother's look that hasn't changed one bit to fit the rural lifestyle. She has all the essentials a stereotypical cult leader needs around her - a suspicious container full of totally normal Kool-Aid, a comedically large goblet with an occult symbol on it, and followers at her beck and call including one with a ceremonial dagger and another curled up next to her like a pet. It all serves to highlight the "delightful absurdity" the series promises along with "quippy dialogue" and plenty of satire as it lampoons both cults and the big city social scene.

Murphy comes into Praise Petey after starring as the titular TV executive in the recent Black Mirror Season 6 episode "Joan is Awful" opposite Salma Hayek. She's joined in the animated series by Christine Baranski who plays Petey's mother, John Cho who is her greatest nemesis, and Kiersey Clemons as her friend. Rounding out the cast are Barry's Stephen Root and Amy Hill.

Image via Freeform

Praise Petey Boasts a Creative Team to Die For

On top of its talented cast, Praise Petey hails from an acclaimed creative team headlined by Drezen who's been working on the series for some time. Back in late 2021, Drezen announced her departure from the sketch comedy giant in order to focus her efforts entirely on the new Freeform animated comedy which she created, wrote, and executive produced. She's also joined by Emmy-winning King of the Hill duo Mike Judge and Greg Daniels along with the series reboot's producer Dustin Davis who all serve as executive producers through the Bandera Entertainment banner. Animation for Praise Petey is being handled by ShadowMachine with the company's Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico also executive producing with Central Park's Monica Padrick. The series is produced by 20th Century Television.

Praise Petey premieres on Freeform on July 21 and will be available to stream on Hulu.