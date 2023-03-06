A new trailer for Praise This has just dropped, giving us a first look at the upcoming Peacock exclusive film. The new film centers on the competitive gospel scene in Atlanta, giving us a hilarious and soulful look at one gospel choir's journey to the national championship. Praise This will be released exclusively to the Peacock app on April 7, 2023, just in time for Easter.

The new film tells the story of an aspiring musician Sam, played by Chloe Bailey, who is driven to achieve success in the music industry at any cost. However, her father, played by Philip Fornah, is worried that she is running with a dangerous crowd. In the hopes of keeping his ambitious daughter out of trouble, he moves her to Atlanta to live with her ever-sunny, good-girl cousin Jess, played by Anjelika Washington. But Sam is not happy about this drastic move. The new film is a highly anticipated project from Bailey of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. Bailey previously starred in the series Grown-ish.

When she reaches Atlanta, Sam is forced to join her cousin's struggling praise team which is busy preparing for the national championship competition. Within the praise team, Sam sees an opportunity to make her aspirations into a reality. However, she will soon discover that ambition can come with a high price, and that praise is rooted in gratitude rather than glory.

Image via Peacock

What to Expect From 'Praise This'

The new trailer, released today, gives us a glimpse at the fun, drama, and praise to come from the upcoming movie. The trailer starts with a look at Jess' struggling praise choir, which is in shambles. Their attempts at performance involve some, well, questionable dance moves in the name of worship. The trailer then shows Jess and Sam's journey to bring their team to success. Also included in the trailer is a glimpse into very special celebrity appearances including a very prominent feature of Atlanta's very own Quavo, of Migos fame. Also included in the trailer are glimpses of Grammy nominee Tristan Mack Wilds and Grammy-nominated gospel stars Jekalyn Carr and Koryn Hawthorne.

Praise This is directed by Tina Gordon, from a screenplay by Gordon and Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana, and Jana Salvage. The film will begin streaming on Peacock beginning on April 7, 2023, just in time for the Easter holiday. Until then, however, you can take a look at the new trailer for the film, which you can watch below.