Almost every film lover knows about the infamous Hays Code. Known officially as the Motion Picture Production Code, the Hays Code was a set of guidelines meant to censor inappropriate or morally questionable content in American motion pictures.

Before the Hays Code was fully enforced in mid-1934, Hollywood films got away with several things, some of which might even raise a few eyebrows today. Horror was a particularly daring genre, exploring the darker, more perverse sides of the ever-changing human nature to shock and frighten audiences. Pre-Code horror films are among the most chilling and thought-provoking in the genre, and many have stood the test of time and become certified American classics.

10 'The Most Dangerous Game' (1932)

Leslie Banks stars as eccentric and reclusive Russian Count Zaroff in the 1932 pre-Code horror film The Most Dangerous Game. The film concerns Rainsford's efforts to deliberately strand a group of yacht passengers on a secluded island so he can hunt them for sport.

Brutal and explicit, The Most Dangerous Gametoys with the popular idea that human nature is inherently dark and twisted. Banks goes all-in on portraying Zaroff's perversions, creating a timeless horror villain that will keep audiences on edge. The Most Dangerous Game is unrestrained and bold, and while its twist is apparent from a mile away, it's no less satisfying when it finally comes.

9 'The Old Dark House' (1932)

Legendary horror filmmaker James Whale directs the mighty Boris Karloff in the 1932 Gothic pre-Code horror film The Old Dark House. The plot revolves around five travelers seeking refuge from a violent storm, leading them to the decaying house of the bizarre and eerie Femm family.

An underrated classic of queer horror, The Old Dark Houseis an off-putting examination of guilt, lust, and piousness. Whale's overtly campy approach results in a surprisingly fun yet not less chilling film that brings the best out of its renowned cast. Karloff receives the rare chance to play a more cartoonish character, and his alcoholic butler Morgan ranks among his most underappreciated performances.

8 'The Mummy' (1932)

Boris Karloff is arguably the most iconic actor in the horror genre. Throughout his long and acclaimed career, he played numerous roles in major horror pictures, including 1932's The Mummy. The film follows the ancient Egyptian priest, Imhotep, who is accidentally brought back to life by a team of unsuspecting archeologists and on a quest to resurrect his long-lost love.

A classic of the Universal Monsters brand, The Mummy is a unique entry into its celebrated canon. It understands the importance of atmospheric horror, creating a sinister mood that perfectly enhances Karloff's spectral portrayal. Like the best horror movies, The Mummyuses its supernatural set-up to explore deeply humane issues, exploring the extent of and consequences of loneliness in the human psyche.

7 'The Black Cat' (1934)

During the 1930s, Bela Lugosi was the only actor who could challenge Karloff's crown as the king of horror. The two icons teamed up for the first time in 1934's The Black Cat, a critical and box office hit about the sinister connection between a famed architect and an enigmatic doctor.

A pioneer of the psychological horror genre, The Black Cat is a brooding and chilling look at the twisted sides of the human mind. Lugosi and Karloff face off in an acting duel, with both performers delivering some of their finest work on the silver screen. The film is most famous for the notorious scene where Karloff's character gets skinned alive; audiences only see the shadows, which is even more powerful than witnessing the act because there's nothing more dangerous or vivid than the human imagination.

6 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' (1931)

Robert Louis Stevenson's seminal literary masterpiece The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde has received numerous film adaptations, including a classic sci-fi version in 1920. However, the 1931 adaptation, starring Frederic March in the titular role, remains arguably the finest version of the celebrated tale.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is a masterpiece of overacting. March devours the scenery in the dual titular roles, delivering the definitive portrayal of the meek scientist and his evil counterpart. Atmospheric and over-the-top, the film is both chilling and endlessly entertaining, providing enough disturbing visuals to satisfy fans of unhinged horror.

5 'The Invisible Man' (1933)

One of the greatest horror directors never nominated for an Oscar, James Whale is behind many of cinema's most enduring classics. His 1933 version of The Invisible Man, starring Claude Rains in the titular role, remains a technical masterpiece of craftsmanship and style.

In The Invisible Man, Whale's vision is clear and piercing, blending pure horror with more ethereal elements to create a new kind of nightmare. There's flair and panache to Whale's horror and considerable subtext for those looking for it. The Invisible Man is bizarre and provocative, silly but confident in its spooky nature to scare and entertain audiences, no matter the year.

4 'Dracula' (1931)

Bram Stoker's classic comes to life via Tod Browning's directorial hand and Bela Lugosi's now-iconic performance in the 1931 pre-Code horror film Dracula. The film loosely adapts Stoker's novel and follows Dracula's haunting of London and his battle against Abraham Van Helsing.

Arguably the best of the many Dracula movies, Browning's Dracula is a masterpiece of tone and an influential horror picture that inspired thousands of copycats. The film tones down the novel's more contentious and challenging aspects, especially everything regarding religion, but it remains a surprisingly alluring and even sultry entry into the vampire genre.

3 'Freaks' (1932)

Freaks is among the most influential and disturbing films of the 1930s. The plot revolves around an ambitious trapeze performer who schemes with a circus strongman to marry a dwarf and kill him to gain his inheritance. However, the plan backfires spectacularly, leading to violence and revenge.

As melancholic as it is striking, Freaks blends empathy with horror to create a singular and revolutionary film that defied conventions and expectations. Remarkably humane when it could have been horribly exploitative, Freaks paints a sympathetic portrayal of its troupe of misfits, contrasting them with the deranged and brutal greed of humanity and questioning who among the cast is the true "freak."

2 'King Kong' (1933)

Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack's seminal 1933 masterpiece King Kong remains a landmark of American cinema. The plot follows a film crew who journey to the mysterious Skull Island, home of a giant ape named Kong. When he falls in love with the crew's leading lady, Ann Darrow, Kong will do anything to possess the beautiful young woman.

A technical marvel for its time, King Kong is among the few films that can objectively be deemed revolutionary. Beyond its technical achievements and horror aspects, King Kong is a story about desire, lust, and the true nature of monstrosity. The film's final line, widely considered among the all-time best cinematic quotes, remains a thought-provoking exploration of sacrifice and love, reframing its titular character under a more complicated view and cementing King Kong as an enduring classic.

1 'Frankenstein' (1931)

James Whale directs Boris Karloff and Colin Clive in the 1931 pre-Code horror wonder Frankenstein. Based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, the film chronicles the mad scientist Henry Frankenstein's attempts to create life by assembling parts of corpses. He succeeds, producing a creature that escapes his grasp and causes havoc in the countryside.

Frankenstein is a film that could not have existed post-Hays Code. From its themes of godhood and power to its more challenging questions about identity and belonging, Frankenstein exists to challenge the misguided conservatism of the Hays Code. It's a gruesome, frightening picture that lives up to its acclaimed source material and modernized the face of horror, with a significant and enduring impact that can still be felt today.

