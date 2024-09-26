Halloween is just around the corner and Super7 is getting in the spooky mood with a new set of figures that honor the early days of comic book-bound horror. Following the release of their Pre-Code comics figures and t-shirts earlier this year that brought to life the goofy and gory stories of series like Chamber of Chills, The Unseen, and The Beyond, the pop-culture toy brand is resurrecting them once more with a haunting toxic aura. Further advancing their "Boodega" initiative, this glow-in-the-dark set will feature four icons of the era, including Dead Darling, Heartless Zombie, Spine-Chilling Ghoul, and Voracious Werewolf, to add to your collection. To celebrate their release, Collider is excited to once again give an exclusive look at each figure lovingly recreated from their respective issues.

Fitting with the toxic glowing theme, each figure comes encased in a package featuring art ripped straight from the pages, only with more ghastly green coloring. Leading the collection is the Spine-Chilling Ghoul, a ragged undead with a missing eye depicted holding an unconscious woman on the cover of The Unseen #9. Nobody knows whether he wants companionship or revenge, but with his glowing green skin and snarling face, he doesn't look particularly friendly. Joining him from The Beyond #1, the Voracious Werewolf is your standard wolfman in the vein of Lon Chaney Jr. and other classic depictions, though this set also gives his hairy hands and feet an unnatural glow that makes him all the creepier.

The final two figures both come from Chamber of Chills, though one is arguably more famous for its depiction outside the comics. Dead Darling replicates her partially skeletal face and poisoned chalice with a glow that adds to her ethereal elegance. She appeared on the cover of issue #19, though fans of the Misfits may instead recognize her haunting visage from the cover of their record "Die, Die My Darling" from 1984. This figure is presented under license in cooperation with the band, making it a real treat for fans of all things horror and punk. Finally, the Heartless Zombie is given new life with the set, giving the mad scientist's creation a snazzy new glowing outfit that stands out against his grotesque features. All figures stand at roughly 3.75 inches tall and have five points of articulation for maximum display potential. Beyond those featured, a graphic on the back of the packages also teases other collectible Pre-Code icons, like Radium Man of Black Cat Mystery and Commander Ben Woodruff of Ghostly Weird Stories.

The Pre-Code Era Changed Horror As We Know It

Before the establishment of the Comics Code Authority in 1954, artists were able to run wild with unfettered creativity, embracing elements of the macabre to create some disturbing, gory, and deeply influential material. At its height, however, many horror comics were effectively censored as advertisers, retailers, and consumers looked to the CCA seal for guidance on what to promote, sell, and buy. It brought about the death of many of the strange and creepy anthologies that previously thrived in the industry, though such ideas would continue to live on and a few bigger publications like the beloved Tales From the Crypt would carry on. The Cryptkeeper would become an icon through film and television, but pre-code sensibilities would also be brought to new ideas like George A. Romero and Steven King's Creepshow, which has since spawned a franchise all its own. With Super7's figures, it's an opportunity for many of the lost and influential horror monsters of old to shine once more.

Super7's glow-in-the-dark Pre-Code horror ReAction figures are available now on the company's official website. Get a look at all four pieces of the horrifying set in the gallery above.

