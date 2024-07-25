Some of the best movie one-liners are reserved just before the hero or villain is about to make a kill. Indeed, cinema is full of epic pre-mortem lines, primarily in action films, but still scattered across several genres, from fantasy to animation. They're unique and highly quotable — in fact, many quotes have transcended the film that created them and become massive influences on pop culture.

The following films feature the most iconic pre-mortem one-liners in cinema history. Many of them are the most defining quotes of the movie and have been endlessly referenced and parodied throughout the years, both ironically and unironically. Be it because of their eloquence, self-awareness, or stone-coldness, these lines are timeless and memorable and won't leave viewers' minds any time soon.

10 "Long live the King!"

'The Lion King' (1994)

As far as Disney Renaissance classics go, The Lion King reigns supreme. It's a flawless animated musical masterpiece that continues to inspire and entertain children and adults with its beautiful 2-D animation, incredible score, catchy songs, and likable characters.

The film's most emotionally devastating scene sees King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) hang on for dear life over a cliff, asking his brother Scar (Jeremy Irons) to pull him up. In a despicable move to usurp the throne, Scar clutches onto Mufasa's paws and coldly tells him, "Long live the King!" and then lets him go, sending his brother to a tragic death in the chasm below. It's an icy, cold-hearted line that only the magnificent Jeremy Irons could deliver so chillingly with his deep, incredible voice. It perfectly sets up just how evil Scar truly is, and it's a line that helped make this iconic Disney villain so memorable.

9 "Get off my plane!"

'Air Force One' (1997)

Wolfgang Petersen's Air Force One might appear as just another Die Hard clone, but make no mistake; it's the best and most exciting knockoff of them all. Starring Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman, it's a high-flying adventure that sees Ford playing US President James Marshall, who becomes the only man capable enough to end a terrible crisis as Russian hijackers, led by the remorseless Ivan Korshunov (Oldman), take over Air Force One.

In the thrilling climax, Marshall finally confronts Korshunov in an intense standoff on an open ramp in the back of the plane. As the two men wrestle for control of a weapon, Marshall does some quick thinking, wraps a strap around the terrorists' neck, and pulls the cord to the parachute Korshunov was going to escape with. As Korshunov struggles to break free from his noose, Marshall angrily tells his foe, "Get off my plane!" and shoves him off the ramp and into the air, breaking his neck in the process. This monumentally epic one-liner is one of the defining moments of Harrison Ford's career. It's so iconic and memorable, leaving viewers with goosebumps every time they come across this part when rewatching the film.

8 "And you will know my name is the LORD... when I lay My Vengeance upon thee!"

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Today, Pulp Fiction ranks as one of the greatest crime films ever made. Starring John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, it tells a non-chronological story of several criminals in different bizarre situations, starting with two hitmen, Vincent (Travolta) and Jules (Jackson), on a mission to retrieve a stolen briefcase for their crime boss.

In the film's intense first act, Vince and Jules finally corner the thieves, Brett (Frank Whaley) and his associates, in their apartment. After finding the case and taking out one of his friends, Jules then turns to Brett and recites a powerful quote from the Bible, "Ezekiel 25:17", and ends it by saying, "And you will know my name is the Lord...when I lay my vengeance upon thee!" and then proceeds to dispose of Brett. This power line, though famously not accurate to the actual quote from the Bible, has become one of the most iconic quotes in film history. It could have only worked thanks to Samuel Jackson's fantastic line delivery and booming voice. It's an epic pre-mortem one-liner many film buffs love to recite now and again.

7 "I am no man."

'The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King' (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was a perfect and satisfying finale to one of the most iconic fantasy sagas of all time. Though clocking at well over three and a half hours, it tells a marvelous and epic tale that keeps the momentum going with its incredible action and thrills.

During the pivotal battle of Pelennor Fields, the brave Éowyn (Miranda Otto) disguises herself as a male to join the fight and protect her people. Eventually, she faces Sauron's near-invincible servant, the Witch-King of Angmar (Lawrence Makoare), in a vicious battle to the death. As he proclaims to her that no man can kill him, the Witch-King becomes distracted and stabbed by the Hobbit Merry (Dominic Monaghan), giving Éowyn a chance to reveal herself and say, "I am no man." and then thrusting her enchanted sword into his mask, finally ending the Witch-King once and for all. "I am no man." still leaves viewers with chills no matter how many times they watch the film. It's one of the best quotes from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, an epic and empowering one-liner that perfectly sums up Eowyn's bravery and determination.

6 "I want my father back, you son of a b***h."

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

The Princess Bride has some of the most quotable lines in pop culture. With so many iconic lines, it's tough to determine the best. Yet, it's no secret to anyone who's ever seen the film that the beloved Spaniard, Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin), has some of the best lines out of the entire ensemble.

During the film's climax, Inigo engages in an incredible duel against his mortal nemesis and the man who killed his father, the despicable Count Rugen (Christopher Guest). As the fight begins to lean more in Inigo's favor, Rugen, in a cowardly attempt to lower Inigo's guard, offers his foe anything he wants in exchange for his life. As he tries to gain the upper hand, Inigo thrusts his blade into Rugen's chest and proclaims, "I want my father back, you son of a b***h!" He then pushes Rugen to the ground, standing triumphantly, having finally avenged his father. There's something incredibly satisfying about this unique one-liner. It caps off a perfect conclusion to Inigo's story arc, and his angry and emotional line delivery feels like it's giving closure to all his pain.

5 "This is Sparta!"

'300' (2006)

Zack Snyder's 300 remains undefeated as the famed director's crowning achievement. Gerard Butler, Lena Heady, Dominic West, and Michael Fassbender round out an impressive cast in an epic fictionalized retelling of the brave last stand of 300 Spartan warriors against the Persian empire during the Greek Battle of Thermopylae.

In an intense scene, The Spartan King Leonidas (Butler) has a fierce sword standoff with a Persian messenger (Peter Mensah) after he threatens the king and his people with annihilation. As the situation reaches a boiling point, the messenger calls Leonidas' actions madness, to which the enraged king replies, "Madness...? This is Sparta!" and then kicks the messenger and his men into a bottomless pit. Leonidas' epic one-liner before killing the messenger has become ingrained in pop culture. Gerard Bulter's powerful yet over-the-top delivery has secured the line's legacy and continues to be enjoyable, no matter how often people hear it.

4 "I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass... and I'm all out of bubblegum."

'They Live' (1988)

John Carpenter's They Live is one of the filmmaker's most thrilling and intense action movies. The late and great Roddy Piper gives a marvelous and likable performance as a nameless drifter, only referred to as Nada, who wakes up to a frightening reality where sinister aliens have enslaved humanity through consumerism and mass media.

In the film's most iconic scene, after learning the truth, Nada gears up to defend himself and accidentally stumbles into a bank surrounded by shocked onlookers, many of them aliens. After a hilarious and awkward pause, he confidently smiles and proclaims, "I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass... and I'm all out of bubblegum," before proceeding to shoot several attacking aliens. This hilarious and endlessly quotable one-liner is the most remembered part of They Live. It reportedly came up by Piper, a former pro-WWE wrestler, who originally wrote it down as a potential quip during one of his shows.

3 "Say hello to my little friend!"

'Scarface' (1983)

The Godfather trilogy might be Al Pacino's best work, but no one can deny that Scarface is the one he'll always be remembered for. Brian De Palma's gangster film is a bloody, bullet-soaked, explosive action-crime masterpiece that helped define the early 1980s. Pacino is simply iconic as the unstable Tony Montana, an ambitious Cuban immigrant who comes to America to make a violent name for himself.

After crossing his powerful business partner, Sosa (Paul Shenar), at the film's finale, Tony, alone and at the end of his ropes, finds himself surrounded by a hit squad of Sosa's armed assassins. Fueled by rage and choosing to go out in style, he arms himself with a grenade launcher-equipped machine gun and takes the tugs head-on, but not before shouting, "Say hello to my little friend!" and proceeding to make an epic final stand. "Say hello to my little friend!" is undeniably Al Pacino's most famous movie quote. It's a fascinating and badass line that has become legendary in cinema and has often been parodied countless times in other movies.