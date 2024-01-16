Based on the Vertigo comic book series by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, Preacher blasted its way onto TV screens in 2016, setting the stage for the similarly brutal future Ennis adaptation, The Boys. The visually-stunning series stars Dominic Cooper as con-turned-preacher Jesse Custer, Ruth Negga as his ex-girlfriend Tulip, and Joseph Gilgun as Cassidy, Jesse's Irish best friend and real-life vampire. After the powerful, supernatural entity known as Genesis takes up residence in Jesse, allowing him to control people via the "Word of God," the trio takes a blood-soaked and hysterical road trip through Hell and back to find God for answers.

Throughout its 43-episode run, Preacher – produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Sam Catlin – pushed the envelope by featuring tons of gore along with its stylized violence. The four disparate seasons take the trio on an unhinged journey while fighting angels, The Grail, a coven of "vampires," a Voodoo witch, clones, Hitler, and Satan. The settings may change – from a small town in Texas to New Orleans to Australia to Masada – but the darkly humorous and outlandish saga of Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy keeps viewers highly engaged and entertained throughout. Here are the most jaw-dropping episodes of Preacher to look out for when the series becomes available on Shudder and AMC+ on January 18.

10 "End of the World"

Season 4, Episode 10

Season 4 of Preacher ultimately ended up being a mixed bag of episodes, but the best of the bunch is writer/director Sam Catlin's "End of the World," the epic series finale to this bonkers show. The episode begins with a flurry of chaos and violence before settling into a poignant series finale that ultimately satisfies Preacher fans. The apocalypse is imminent and Humperdoo (musician-turned-actor Tyson Ritter), the latest descendant of Jesus Christ (also Tyson Ritter), has stage fright. Cassidy and Tulip get into a brutally vicious brawl over whether to kill Humperdoo in order to save the world from annihilation. This passionate fisticuffs between friends is punctuated by other ongoing fights: between Hitler (Noah Taylor) and Jesus (you read that correctly), and between Jesse, the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish), and Genesis' parents (an archangel and a demon). The dust eventually settles from the exciting sequence, ending with the Apocalypse averted and God on the lam, again.

The finale fast-forwards two years to tie up loose ends and present the characters viewers have come to love with their endings, happy or not. After four seasons of pursuit, Jesse finally comes face-to-face with God and is able to get answers to his burning questions about life and death. Tulip and Jesse settle into life and have the baby they've always wanted; and the Saint of Killers takes a position of power after his confession to Jesse. The most effective scene comes at the very end of the episode when Cassidy, having not seen Jesse and Tulip for over 40 years, meets their daughter after Jesse's funeral (Tulip had passed away a year prior). After a brief conversation, Cassidy finds the inner peace he had always been searching for and walks into the sun to burn. The concluding episode of Preacher, known for its insanity and anarchy, shows a fitting and tranquil end fraught with nuance and emotional vulnerability.

9 "Sokosha"

Season 2, Episode 6

"Sokosha," directed by David Evans and written by Mary Laws, takes a detour from the main God-chasing story to expand on the idea of soul-trafficking, effectively setting up the main complication for season 3. A company called Soul Happy Go Go trades money for souls, even partial ones, which presents an opportunity for Jesse when he learns that the Saint of Killers is without one. With Cassidy and Tulip's help, Jesse figures out that he can't control the Saint with Genesis due to his lack of a soul. In a manipulative turn, Jesse offers the Saint 1% of his own soul; this would allow the Saint to go to Heaven to be with his wife and daughter, as well as Jesse to control him with Genesis.

Throughout the episode, small details flesh out the characters and plant the seeds for upcoming events. Denis (Ronald Guttman), whose house Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy are staying at, is revealed to be Cassidy's son. This revelation highlights Cassidy's attitude of wanting to do and be better; he cares for Denis and wants to make amends for his own previous absence. On the other hand, Jesse, in his pursuit of a suitable soul for the Saint, discovers he is closer to evil than he wants to be. Not only did his family, the L'Angelles, have a part in the soul-trafficking business, but the only soul that is similar to that of the malevolent Saint is his own.

8 "The Light Above"

Season 3, Episode 10

The finale of season 3, "The Light Above," continues on the exaggerated and blood-soaked path episode 9 set up for it. Writer/director Sam Catlin wraps up Preacher season 3 in Masada, home of The Grail's headquarters. But before Herr Starr (played by the scene-stealing Pip Torrens) captures Cassidy and brings him to the facility to use as bait, "The Light Above" expertly ties up its narrative threads. Jesse faces Gran'ma (Betty Buckley) and her henchmen, Jody and T.C.; Tulip fights her way through neo-Nazis alongside the Saint of Killers; and Cassidy exposes his murderous fellow-vampire Eccarius (Adam Croasdell).

With several "big bads," the back half of season 3 goes from one jaw-dropping moment to the next. Jesse's savage fight with the towering Jody (the man who killed Jesse's father) leaves viewers breathless, and the catharsis is liberating when Jesse finally confronts Gran'ma. It feels as if a weight has been lifted from the season, with Jesse being relieved of his side-quests. Cassidy's coven side-plot comes to a harrowing conclusion, with a deadpan Herr Starr sending the vampires to their sunlit demise. But the bright spot comes with Tulip's trip to Hell and the ensuing all-out gun battle as neo-Nazis try to rescue Hitler from the Saint of Killers and Angel of Death, who also have a confrontation. The mayhem is over the top, in the most entertaining way, and viewers will be delighted with several shocking deaths and subsequent takeovers.

7 "Mumbai Sky Tower"

Season 2, Episode 2

Directors Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, along with writer Sam Catlin, took a different, more emotional approach to season 2's "Mumbai Sky Tower" – while still making room for some extreme violence. Now on Jesse's trail, the Saint of Killers finds himself taking on an army of gun enthusiasts in a tongue-not-so-in-cheek scene of gunfire and chaos. Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy, having narrowly escaped the carnage, seek to find angel Fiore (Tom Brooke) for answers.

In a nuanced and vulnerable performance within Preacher's heightened reality, Brooke's down-trodden angel has an existential crisis after the Saint of Killers killed (for good) his angel friend DeBlanc (Anatol Yusef) in Hell when they recruited him to kill Jesse. A ludicrous and humorous twist of fate finds Fiore continuously attempting suicide but always regenerating (as angels do), eventually finding himself as the successful magic act at a casino. "Mumbai Sky Tower" includes many high-octane scenes, but it's the quiet moment in the episode, when a depressed Fiore asks the Saint of Killers for release in death, that will linger with viewers.

6 "The Tom/Brady"

Season 3, Episode 8

Season 3, episode 8, "The Tom/Brady," begins an unstoppable three-episode arc, diving headfirst into the revolting. In the Wayne Yip-directed episode, Herr Starr brings Jesse to the lab to extract Genesis on orders from the Allfather. In a nice switcheroo, the Allfather exposes The Grail's reliance on science over faith by presenting hundreds of clones of the Messiah/Humperdoo – to be used (i.e., sacrificed) to find the perfect balance of good/evil that can house Genesis without exploding the host. That concoction of DNA, The Grail believes, is a combination of Thomas Jefferson and Wayne Brady. Johann Strauss' "The Blue Danube" provides the perfect score to the hysterical and wince-inducing montage of Humperdoo clones exploding – entrails and gore raining down – in many failed attempts at transference.

Written by Mary Laws and Kevin Rosen, "The Tom/Brady" also includes some endearing and emotional beats with several side characters. Herr Starr's right-hand, Hoover (Malcolm Barrett), has infiltrated the vampire coven to kidnap Cassidy, but Cassidy is in the middle of his own mutiny. Leader of the coven Eccarius has been killing fellow vampires to increase his own powers, but upon Cassidy's discovery, Eccarius seems genuinely bad for his betrayal in a brief moment of compassion. Hoover, for his part, finally feels included when he is welcomed into the coven after being turned into a vampire himself. Hoover's childlike enthusiasm and coming-to-terms with his new vampirism is a charming change of pace from the train of exploding clones.

5 "Call and Response"

Season 1, Episode 10

Writer and director Sam Catlin concludes season 1 with the explosive finale "Call and Response." The rivalries and pressures of the town of Annville come to a head when Jesse summons everyone to church, so he can call God via the phone he stole from Fiore and DeBlanc. Jesse even bets the deed to his church on proof that God exists; everything is riding on this, for Jesse and for viewers. So, when the projection of God appearing in church is discovered to be an impersonator and the real God missing, all Hell breaks loose in Annville, and Jesse (and pals) leaves on a road trip to find the MIA Almighty.

Jesse's flopped God reveal leads to Annville's maliciousness and hopelessness emerging; school girls take revenge on a lecherous bus driver, psychotic Quincannon (Jackie Earle Haley) makes a baby out of meat products, Sheriff Root (W. Earl Brown) turns to torture to locate his missing son Eugene (Ian Colletti), and a mother smothers her comatose daughter. As Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy leave Annville in their rearview on their quest for the real God (and to save Hell-bound Eugene), the town's methane power plant reaches its boiling point – maybe it had had enough of the despicable townspeople as well – and erupts, completely leveling Annville and everyone in it. This absolute shocker of a finale left viewers' jaws on the floor and wiped the slate (almost) clean for season 2.

4 "Schwanzkopf"

Season 3, Episode 9

Director Kevin Hooks' and writer Gary Tieche's "Schwanzkopf" acts as the middle of a trio of season 3 episodes (sandwiched between an eye-popping episode 8 and a destructive episode 10) that crescendo into the final season of Preacher. Picking up where episode 8, "The Tom/Brady," leaves off, "Schwanzkopf" finds Jesse gaining the upper hand against Herr Starr and The Grail. In a graphic display of explosive blood and guts, Jesse sends Genesis into the repulsive Allfather, causing him to burst and rain gore from the ceiling (of which there is a lot).

Garth Ennis' comic is imbued with humor and violence, both of which are on full display in this episode of Preacher when Herr Starr and Jesse tussle in what's left of the Allfather. While Jesse attempts to be a good person, his actions prove he is anything but; using his power to embarrass and destroy others. However, viewers can't help but root for him against the despicable Allfather and conniving Herr Starr, as well as feel satisfaction when the blood rains down and Jesse mic-drops on the way out the door. In a further act of defiance, Jesse sets the numerous Humperdoo clones free to make it impossible for The Grail to find the real Messiah.

3 "On the Road"

Season 2, Episode 1

Season 2 of Preacher does not waste any time introducing viewers to the havoc the Saint of Killers can wreak upon Earth. Epic and brutal, "On the Road" begins as an homage to '70s grindhouse films, with Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy leading a frantic car chase through Texas against a distorted filmstrip aesthetic to the catchy "Come On, Eileen." The fun and games don't last long, however, when the Saint of Killers catches up to the trio and lays absolute waste to the surrounding patrol officers. Written by Sam Catlin and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, this episode of Preacher pulls no punches, with the massacre on full display.

And that is just the first 20 minutes of the episode! The remaining moments feature stand-out guest appearances from Glenn Morshower as Jesse's old friend, Preacher Mike – who has questionable methods for rehabilitating his parishioners – and Jeanette O'Connor as Tammy – the owner of a strip club who might have a lead on God's whereabouts. The episode wraps up with the chilling sight of the Saint of Killers walking toward a lone Jesse, his intimidating visage flitting in and out of the streetlamps, and Jesse's/Genesis' command of "Stop" going unheeded. This ending is especially hair-raising because the opening rampage is extremely effective in showing the damage the Saint of Killers can cause.

2 "Sundowner"

Season 1, Episode 6

Directed by Guillermo Navarro and written by Nick Towne, "Sundowner" finally answers the question of what has been possessing Jesse. In their first face-to-face, angels Fiore and DeBlanc explain to Jesse that Genesis, a demon and angel's love child, resides within him, and they need it back. The parties form an uneasy alliance when a seraphim (a higher-ranking angel played by Juliana Potter) is spotted on their trail. The episode ends with a shocking command from Jesse that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats and ready for the next one.

Taking place in a claustrophobic hotel room, a massive brawl between the angels and Jesse versus the Terminator-like seraphim ensues – and that's before Cassidy gets involved in the bloody mess to back his pal. The angels and seraphim (as well as Cassidy) can't die; instead, they regenerate within seconds of a death, causing the fight to be an unending and outrageously entertaining loop. "Sundowner" is a shocking and hilarious episode of Preacher with a huge body-count... if the endlessly-regenerating angels are included.

1 "Finish the Song"

Season 1, Episode 9

Up until now, viewers had only been teased with glimpses of the tragic and terrifying Saint of Killers, piquing their curiosity about this Western gunman. In director Michael Slovis and writer Craig Rosenberg's excellent episode, "Finish the Song," the Saint of Killers takes center stage to superb effect. In 1881, the Saint of Killers was just a man with a wife and a sick daughter; that all changes when his journey to Ratwater for medicine proves fatal...for a lot of people. Viewers are treated to a fuller backstory of the Saint of Killers, beautifully shot like a Western film. With each repetition of the Saint's tragic Hell, the editing gets quicker, the images blurrier, and the violence more exhausting. Trapped in his own personal Hell, and forced to relive his guilt and vengeance for eternity, the Saint of Killers jumps at the opportunity to officially die in exchange for killing Jesse.

On Earth's side of things, Jesse is on the run from the law for the shootout at the church and the missing Eugene. Tulip enlists churchgoer Emily's help to tend to a very wounded Cassidy. Burnt badly from his vampire reveal to Jesse, Cassidy becomes terrifying and almost feral, a sharp contrast to his normal "devil may care" attitude. And Emily makes a brutal decision which will shock viewers and reveal that even the nicest people in town have their dark secrets. The episode ramps up in intensity and discovery in preparation for season 1's finale, but the highlight of the episode is the Saint's masterful origin story.

