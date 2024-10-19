Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Preacher television series and comics.

The Preacher television series deviates greatly from the seminal, classic DC Vertigo comic book series created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. One of the biggest changes concerns the ending of the Grail leader, Klaus Starr (Pip Torrens), aka Herr Starr. Herr Starr begins the series as a high-ranking member of his organization. He becomes a recurring villain and antagonist during the story, similar to the version in Ennis and Dillon's original comic book. However, the ending Starr receives in the television adaptation feels like a betrayal of Ennis' comic storyline. The theme of Preacher's final issues illustrates how all the main players get what was coming to them. The live-action series errs by embracing Starr as the villain everyone loves to hate. The resulting ending for Preacher's TV version of Herr Starr just feels all wrong.

Herr Starr Receives a Happy Ending in 'Preacher'

Image via AMC

Overall, everything works out for Herr Starr at the end of Preacher. Throughout the series, Starr is at the receiving end of repeated suffering, usually in the form of physical disfigurement. Earlier in the series, protagonist Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) carves a permanent scar on Starr's head that makes his cranium resemble a phallus. Starr gets his ear partially cut off, and his genitals ripped off and taken by a dingo. Later, one of his legs is amputated and eaten by a pack of cannibals. Starr also accidentally tears off the nipples from his chest when he fails to commit suicide. For a vain, egotistical narcissist such as Starr, his physical disfigurements constitute poetic justice, the universe's comedic form of comeuppance for all of his various misdeeds in life. Herr Starr holds the utmost vanity for his physical beauty, so his body undergoes a range of permanent physical trauma. It fits perfectly in line with the show's dark, satirical style. In the comics, Starr experiences much of the same physical disfigurement as he does in the television series, but the events leading to the disfigurements unfold in different ways and occur at different points in the narrative.

However, the series reverses Herr Starr's physical defects late in Season 4, when Starr has his beauty restored in Season 4, Episode 8, "Fear the Lord." God (Mark Harelik) restores Starr's physical beauty, removing all of his imperfections, as a reward for retrieving Humperdoo (Tyson Ritter) for the Grail and God's Apocalypse plan. During the series finale, "The End of the World," Jesse Custer, Proinsias Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), and Tulip O’Hare (Ruth Negga) avert the plan and prevent the apocalypse. Starr escapes from Grail HQ at Masada, avoiding God's wrath. In his last scene, Starr is depicted playing a game of golf. Police officers arrive to arrest Starr, but he distracts the authorities by masturbating in front of them and guns down the two officers. Then, Starr returns to his game of golf with the officers' bodies lying in the sandpit. All in all, it's a happy ending for the show’s long-running villain.

Herr Starr’s Ending Feels Wrong

Image via AMC

Undeniably, Pip Torrens did a great job portraying the role of Herr Starr. Starr represented a wildly eccentric, idiosyncratic villain the audience loved to hate. However, the character's conclusion feels wrong and does not fit because everything works out for Starr in the end. His organization, The Grail, is gone, but it looks like he has newfound wealth and status. Although Starr avoided incarceration, he was already gaining new followers by playing golf. Starr was never a true believer in the Grail's cause anyway. He became disillusioned with the organization's goals and wanted a "controlled" Apocalypse where only certain people would die, and he could still live however he wished. While the Apocalypse was averted, Starr still received everything he wanted, living in blissful retirement in the aftermath of the Grail's dissolution. The character never receives the proper punishment for all his depraved and murderous acts throughout the series. Arguably, God is the true villain of the series, but Starr is not far behind. Starr's "happily ever after" ending is too darkly cynical, even for Preacher's storyline.

Herr Starr Suffers a Much Different Fate in the Comics

Close

Herr Starr suffers a much different fate in the original Preacher comic series in the second-to-last issue. In "Alamo," Part 7 of 7, Herr Starr observes a final confrontation at the Alamo between Jesse Custer and Cassidy. At this point in the story, Starr had completely abandoned any plans of creating the Apocalypse, a Messiah, or a New World Order for the Grail; he only wanted revenge on his enemies. After Cassidy decides to seek atonement for all his wrongdoings by burning himself in the sunlight, Herr Starr has one of his snipers open fire on Jesse, shooting him in the head. Soon, Tulip arrives, ready for battle, shooting down all the other Grail soldiers. She engages in a last duel with Starr.

Starr unloads his weapon on Tulip, but he's only able to wound her in the process. Tulip then literally shoots Starr’s brains out, a curse word upon his lips as he keels over. It's a much more dramatic, epic, and satisfying ending for the protagonists' longtime archenemy. Additionally, television viewers of the series were robbed of this rightful ending for Herr Starr. The theme of Preacher's final comic book run focuses on the central characters getting what they deserve. Herr Starr finally meeting his end at the hands of Tulip played out as a much more natural, fiery, and climactic conclusion for the character. Seeing him simply run away and retire to play golf in Pensacola, Florida, is not a very satisfying ending for a villain as nefarious as Herr Starr.

Herr Starr's Fate Represents How Much the Show Veered Away From the Comics

Image via AMC

Television and film versions based on comics and novels usually take significant liberties when adapting their source material. However, the deviations in Preacher are especially disappointing, considering the comic has a fairly condensed run and many storylines that would work as seasonal arcs. The Preacher show changed so much from the original Ennis and Dillon run that, in many ways, it no longer felt like Preacher. The ending for Starr represents how badly the show veered from the source material. The television series had its good points, especially the terrific cast. However, it never quite captured the quality, essence, and wonderful satire of the original comics that still hold up almost 25 years since it ended. The Preacher TV series is decent, but the comic series is still the superior medium.

All four seasons of Preacher are available to stream now on AMC+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON AMC+