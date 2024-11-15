Prey brought prestige back to the Predator franchise after audiences directed their attention towards other movie monsters. And Dan Trachtenberg is ready to return to the galaxy that hosts the Yautja. Empire Magazine has released a new behind-the-scenes image from Predator: Badlands. The sequel will bring the franchise back to the big screen, with the movie currently scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on November 7, 2025. The spot on the calendar was previously reserved for Blade. But considering how the superhero adventure starring Mahershala Ali has gone through some delays, Disney decided to send the Predator back to multiplexes.

The new behind-the-scenes from Predator: Badlands hints at how the team behind the sequel will use practical effects in order to bring the monster to life. While not much is known about the premise of the movie, Empire mentions that Elle Fanning will play multiple characters in this story. It had been previously reported that the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star had been cast in the movie, but details surrounding her characters are still kept under wraps. Trachtenberg is making sure audiences are swept away by every twist and turn present in Predator: Badlands.

Trachtenberg was given the opportunity to return to the Predator franchise after Prey became a success a couple of years ago. The Hulu production told the story of Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche warrior who crosses paths with an alien hunter. After that adventure was met with critical acclaim, 20th Century Studios realized that Trachtenberg was a good fit to lead the franchise into the future. Thanks to the reception of Prey, the series was allowed to return to the big screen after being sent to a streaming platform.

A Secret 'Predator' Movie is Coming

Predator: Badlands will prepare audiences to face a hunter once again, but it isn't the only project from the Predator franchise currently in development at the studio. It's been reported that a new Predator story will be released in the near future. This secret project will presumably be released through a streaming platform, considering how Predator: Badlands will already take the characters to the big screen next year. No more details surrounding next year's secret Predator movie have been revealed at this time. It remains to be seen if the beloved franchise can make a statement once again.

Predator: Badlands is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 7, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.