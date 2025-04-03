The hunt was on today at CinemaCon during the final presentation of the week thanks to the folks at Disney. Finally, Predator fans have received an update on Predator: Badlands, which will serve as the ninth installment in the long-running franchise. The title is set for a release on November 7, and will be preceded by another movie that’s been kept hush, hush. Dan Trachtenberg returns to his position as helmer following the massive success of 2022’s Prey, and now we can say that we’re totally back and ready to go on the hunt thanks to what we learned today at CinemaCon.

The footage opens in a predator showroom where trophies are being held. A spaceship zooms across the open land, and we see that it’s the predator who is being hunted. Elle Fanning appears to be a cyborg and the Predator is a warrior. “You’re hunting something, and it can’t be killed” she says as we see various creatures strike out to attack the predator before the clip cuts to black.

Additionally, Fanning took to the stage at CinemaCon to reveal her very different character in the film. Apparently, Predator: Badlands will see Fanning's human character do most of the hunting, with her even teaming up with this brand-new Predator to traverse these so-called "Badlands." Fanning further teased the character as follows:

"My character actually teams up with the predator and you get to see him in a completely new light, and I'll stop there cause I'd rather show you guys, than tell you.

We’ve known for a while that A Complete Unknown and The Great star, Elle Fanning, would lead Predator: Badlands. The choice to put another female protagonist against the greatest hunter of all was a great one, considering how much fun we had watching Amber Midthunder’s Comanche warrior, Naru, outsmart and pulverize the Predator in Prey. Of course, the movie left us on a bit of a cliffhanger, with the credits revealing more otherworldly ships landing just as Naru instructed her tribe to get moving. Hopefully, we’ll get more of that story in the future, but, for now, we’re looking forward to flash-forwarding into the future with Badlands.

Elle Fanning’s Sprawling Career

Image via Steve Weintraub

Romance, action, sci-fi, and historical drama — if you can name the genre, Fanning has been a part of it. The actress has been a working member of the industry since her early years, having first stepped onto the scene thanks to a part in Jessie Nelson’s 2001 drama, I Am Sam, where she played the younger version of her equally famous and talented sister, Dakota Fanning. From there, her young career took off, bouncing from comedies to dramas and everything in between while working with legends on the sets of films like Babel, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Super 8.

Showing zero signs of slowing down, Fanning was clearly bitten by the entertainment bug, as more recent performances have seen her play Princess Aurora in the Maleficent film series and reteam with Somewhere helmer, Sofia Coppola, in the director’s 2017 war thriller, The Beguiled. She’s also enjoyed massive success on the small-screen thanks to her work with Hulu on both The Great and The Girl from Plainville, the former of which landed her Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics’ Choice Award nods. Her role in Predator: Badlands will see her fully embrace her action hero side, and we simply can’t wait.

Predator: Badlands is set for a theatrical release on November 7. Stay tuned to Collider for more from CinemaCon.