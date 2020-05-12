‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ DLC Makes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch a Playable Character

I recently gave IllFonic’s asymmetric 4-v-1 combat game Predator: Hunting Grounds a 6/10 in my review, essentially slapping the game with a D-. I wondered if I was perhaps a bit too harsh on flawed but enjoyable title. Now, however, as new details on the game’s paid (yes, paid) DLC have emerged, I’m left wondering if I wasn’t harsh enough.

IllFonic’s Chief Creative Officer Jared Gerritzen took to the PlayStation Blog today to announce both free and paid DLC coming to P:HG. The announcement is something that fans of the franchise have been asking for since the title’s reveal, something that wasn’t available or even mentioned as a possibility at launch: The inclusion of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Dutch as a playable character, featuring voicework from the man himself. That’s cool news indeed. As is the fact that we’ll not only get an update on Dutch’s story post-Predator (that’s the free part) but also the ability to “play as Dutch and get early access to the QR5 ‘Hammerhead’ Rifle and Dutch’s Knife (available free for all players later in June).” That latter bit is the paid part, and also part of the problem.

As much as I feel for the creative team at IllFonic (along with Happy Birthday wishes to Gerritzen), I really can’t ignore the cash-grabby nature of this move. P:HG is barely a functional game as it stands right now, which is part of the reason it was priced down to $40 instead of a $60 AAA title. Now, however, the bean-counting powers that be appear to be attempting to make up for the difference with paid DLC rollouts. No price points have been revealed just yet, but with four confirmed DLC reveals over the next four months, you can safely bet on a $5 cost to bring them back to $60 per. Additionally, parts of the DLC pack you pay for this month, ie Dutch’s knife and rifle (though the phrasing is ambiguous in the write-up), will be free next month … so all you’re really paying for is a character skin and an early access to weapons.

That’s a bummer. Sure, it would be great to play as “future Dutch”, better still to squad him up with the eventual reveals of his iconic teammates (speculation here, but it’s going to be hard to choose among Dillon, Blain, Billy, Poncho, Hawkins, and Mac). But it would also be great to have a functional game in the first place. (As of this writing, my most recent half-hour of attempted quickplays resulted in only three chances to actually play, none of which were fully teamed, and one of which was a 1-v-1 in which the Predator took pity on my sorry ass.)

The first free and paid DLC arrives on May 26th for folks who want to double down on Predator: Hunting Grounds, but for me, it’s a pass.