Cinematographer Jeff Cutter used his Instagram account to announce the new Predator film apparently titled Skull has wrapped filming. Or is it Skulls now? With so little information about the upcoming movie available, Cutter’s announcement might have accidentally revealed a name change for the project at the same time it confirms two new cast members involved with the production.

In his Instagram announcement, Cutter thanks director Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) “for inviting me along on this epic journey and entrusting me to help achieve his vision for this film!” Cutter’s original message also refers to the film as Skulls, adding an “s” at the end of the name announced by producers John Davis and John Fox last July.

Finally, Cutter’s message thanks the "great cast" led by Amber Midthunder (Legion), Dakota Beavers, and Dane DiLiegro. Midthunder will be playing a female hero in the film which takes place during the Predators’ first visit to Earth, but there’s no official word about Beavers’ and DiLiegro’s parts. However, it’s safe to bet that DiLiegro might be playing the Predator, as the actor is known for playing monsters in American Horror Stories and on Sweet Home.

Trachtenberg’s secret Predator movie was revealed last November. Little is known about the upcoming spin-off, but the few plot details confirm it won’t be a sequel to Shane Black's The Predator, which failed to meet expectations in 2018.

When we talked to Davis and Fox this summer, Davis had this to say about the new movie:

"It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force."

"It actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon. You'll know what I mean once you see it," promised Fox, though Davis declined to reveal the specific time period. "You can use your imagination. It is... early."

There’s no release date for Predator, or Skull(s) so far, but with filming wrapped, it shouldn’t take long for us to see at least some official footage. Check out Cutter’s original post below.

