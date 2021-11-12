20th Century Studios has revealed the logo and first image of Prey, a prequel to 1987’s Predator set 300 years in the past, when the alien hunters first came to Earth. The logo and picture were published on Twitter soon after the project, previously known as Skulls, received a new name and a release window of summer 2022.

Prey’s logo takes the franchise back to its roots, with the movie’s name written in the grey of the Predators’ armor, and claw marks all over it reminding fans that the franchise is, at its core, all about the hunt. The first image gives us the first look at Naru (Amber Midthunder), who the logline defines as a “skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.”

Prey will take place “in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago,” and Naru is ready to defend herself with a bow and arrow. The Predator, however, is close by, partially hidden by the mist. However, the alien’s laser aim shines through the fog as the dangerous figure gets closer to its prey.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) from a script by Patrick Aison (Kingdom), Prey’s development was kept in secret until November 2020. Since then, we’ve learned Prey wouldn’t be a sequel to Shane Black's The Predator. We’ve also learned that Midthunder (Legion) will be playing a female hero in the prequel, with Dakota Beavers and Dane DiLiegro also joining the cast. There’s no official word about Beavers’ and DiLiegro’s parts. However, it’s safe to bet that DiLiegro might be the Predator, as the actor is known for playing monsters in American Horror Stories and on Sweet Home.

Producers John Davis and John Fox talked to Collider about Prey last July. At the time, Davis said that:

"It [Prey] goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force."

Directed by John McTiernan and written by brothers Jim and John Thomas, Predator introduced the world to the titular creatures, an alien race that travels the universe while looking for challenging prey to take down. In the original movie, a Predator faces off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in a Central American rainforest, a duel still remembered as one of the best action movies of the 80s. During this encounter, Schwarzenegger’s soldier gets the upper hand against the Predator by using jungle traps to overcome the alien’s advanced tools, a triumph of smarts against tech. By the looks of it, Prey will offer fans a revival of this initial conflict by taking the story back in time. This is terrific news since none of the four sequels and two crossovers with the Aliens franchise ever captured the energy of the first film.

Prey wrapped filming last September and is undergoing post-production before being released in summer 2022 exclusively on Hulu. Check out the announcement tweet and first image from Prey below.

