20th Century Studios have just given their upcoming Predator prequel, Prey, an official release date of August 5. The film is skipping a theatrical run and will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu. In Latin America, the film will be released by Star+, and by Disney+ in all other territories. Prey is set three hundred years before the rest of the Predator films, in the Native American Comanche Nation, and features a cast of almost entirely Native and First Native actors, including Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.

Prey tells the story of a young, highly-trained warrior who is intent on protecting her camp at all costs. The warrior decides to hunt and face off an unknown enemy that has been targeting her camp. Soon though, it is revealed that the enemy is actually a superstrong extraterrestrial being that pop culture knows as the Predator. A teaser trailer for Prey was also just released, which only hinted at the presence of Predator. The film has been teased as depicting the first time a Predator visited Earth.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg from a script by Patrick Aison. Trachtenberg is known for helming the film 10 Cloverfield Lane, as well as singular episodes of the hit shows' The Boys and Black Mirror. Aison has written for the shows Wayward Pines, The Kingdom, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, but Prey is the first script he has penned for a feature film. Prey is produced by Jhane Meyers and John Davis. Meyers is a member of the Comanche Nation and dedicates her filmmaking to honoring Native communities and their legacies.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: ‘The Princess’: Joey King’s Adventure Film Gets July Release Date on Hulu

Prey will serve as the fifth film in the long-running Predator franchise. The first Predator film, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a Commando facing off against the creature in a Central American rainforest, was a huge financial success and proved to be very influential. The series also spawned a cross-over film franchise with Alien that only consisted of two films, Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem. The previous film in the franchise, 2018's The Predator, had moderate success at the box office but received a very negative reaction from critics.

Prey will be available to stream on Hulu starting August 5. Check out the film's official synopsis below:

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

'Barry' Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: Detonations and Revelations

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jon Mendelsohn (193 Articles Published) Jon Mendelsohn is a writer for Collider, Ranker, CBR, and Wicked Horror whose brain is an encyclopedia of movie fun facts to an excessive degree. Jon is also an actor and filmmaker who enjoys travel and checking out the hottest foodie spots around. More From Jon Mendelsohn

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe