The Big Picture Elle Fanning joins Predator franchise in Badlands, creating buzz for the upcoming installment.

Director Dan Trachtenberg returns for Badlands, following the success of Prey.

Badlands plot details remain a mystery, but Fanning's role is sure to involve intense battles against the Predator.

The next installment of the Predator franchise has received a major update, with Deadline reporting that Elle Fanning is in negotiations to join the cast of Badlands. The movie gains plenty of momentum with the announcement, as 20th Century Studios remains confident in the franchise after the success of Prey. No details were given regarding the character Fanning will be portraying, with plot details connected to Badlands also kept under wraps. Surrounded by mystery, the upcoming film isn't the only project connected to the Predator currently in development at the studio. A direct sequel to Prey is also in the works, but Badlands seems to be moving forward first.

Dan Trachtenberg, who directed Prey a couple of years ago, will return to helm Badlands, with the filmmaker writing the screenplay for the project alongside Patrick Aison. Aison previously worked on titles such as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Wayward Pines, before taking his first steps into the Predator franchise thanks to Prey. Considering how the story about a young woman trying to protect her community from the monster was very successful when it was released on Hulu, the studio remains confident with Trachtenberg's vision for the future of the franchise.

Prey followed Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche warrior who was living a relatively normal life until a creature from outer space landed on the planet. The protagonist had to use her knowledge of nature and of the land she grew up in to fight against the Predator, who brought weapons and technology far more advanced than anything Naru had seen in her life. Prey gained impressive viewership numbers upon release, and it was also nominated for several Primetime Emmy Awards. While a sequel to Prey remains in development at the studio, time will tell if audiences will get to see Naru again.

Elle Fanning's Recent Roles

Before she could step into the world of Predator, Elle Fanning kept herself busy by playing Catherine in The Great, the television series loosely based on the character's rise to power in Russia. The comedy lasted for three seasons before being canceled by Hulu. The actress was also seen as Michelle Carter in The Girl From Plainville, a crime miniseries that depicted the events leading up towards the death of Conrad Roy. No details were given regarding Fanning's role in the Badlands, but knowing the human characters from the franchise, she'll have to get ready to face one of the most devastating military forces in the universe.

A release for Badlands hasn't been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.