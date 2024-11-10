Ethan Hawke just recently began filming The Black Phone 2, but more than 10 years ago he worked with a Succession star for a time-traveling epic that just hit streaming. Hawke stars alongside Sarah Snook in Predestination, the sci-fi thriller that recently began streaming on Netflix after previously only having a streaming home on Pluto. The film follows a temporal agent who is tasked with traveling back in time to prevent a bomb attack in 1975 New York. However, upon his arrival in the past, he quickly learns that his goal is impossible. In addition to Hawke and Snook, Predestination also stars Noah Taylor and Madeleine West, and the film currently sits at an 84% score from critics and a 75% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Michael and Peter Spierig wrote and directed Predestination, which is based on the short story All You Zombies by author Robert A. Heinlein, who passed away in 1988 at age 80. The Spierig brothers most recently reunited with Sarah Snook for Winchester, the supernatural horror film that also stars Jason Clarke and Helen Mirren. They also directed Jigsaw in 2017, the body horror mystery flick starring Tobin Bell as the titular character and Hannah Emily Anderson. Before working with Hawke on Predestination, the Spierig brothers tapped him to topline Daybreakers, the 2009 vampire horror film that also stars Willem Dafoe and Jurassic Park veteran Sam Neill. The brothers have also been tapped to direct Fall 2, a sequel to the 2022 film directed by Bissacco Frederico, and they’ll also helm False Flag and Echo Station.

What Else Has Ethan Hawke Been in Lately?

Hawke is best known for starring alongside Denzel Washington in Training Day, the 2001 crime thriller written by David Ayer and directed by Antoine Fuqua that saw Washington win an Oscar for Best Lead Actor and Hawke earn a nomination for himself. Hawke recently starred alongside Mahershala Ali in Leave the World Behind, and he also teamed up with Pedro Pascal for Strange Way of Life. He even ventured into the comic book world by starring opposite Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight, and he’ll next star in The Black Phone 2, Tonight at Noon (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Blue Noon (Margaret Qualley).

Predestination stars Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook and was written and directed by Michael and Peter Spierig. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Predestination on Netflix.

