Read update The 34th season of the long-running sitcom, The Simpsons, premiered earlier this year (September 25, 2022). Fans are already calling it a Simpsons renaissance, as it saw the return of creative, powerful, and witty storylines that are reminiscent of the beloved classic Simpsons seasons. There's no doubt that the wild narratives from more recent seasons will be added to the growing Simpsons predictions list, there's no telling exactly which ones will come true in the coming years.

Are the writers time travelers, or are they related to Nostradamus? The Simpsons, the animated comedy airs its 33rd Season in 2022, and never disappoints viewers with its eerie Simpsons predictions that ring true years later.

The Simpsons family is made up of several characters, but the main characters are Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta), Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner), Lisa (voiced by Yeardley Smith), Bart (voiced by Nancy Cartwright), and Maggie. Each episode is filled with the Simpsons family interacting with other residents of Springfield including guest stars that appeared in some episodes on The Simpsons. Yet what intrigues viewers is how some events were predicted by The Simpsons writers at least five years before it happened. So, what did The Simpsons predict? Could it be that The Simpsons really predicts world events or is the world just following The Simpsons script?

Lady Gaga and The Superbowl

Season 23, Episode 22

One of The Simpsons Superbowl episodes included a prediction of a musical artist's performance. In the 2012 episode "Lisa Goes Gaga," Lady Gaga visits Springfield and performed her songs while flying over an audience, and at one point, played the piano during her concert.

In 2017, Gaga performed at the Superbowl LI Halftime Show performing her greatest hits including "Poker Face," and "Bad Romance." During her halftime show performance, Gaga was lifted above the audience. Later in the show, she also played "Million Reasons," on the piano.

Walt Disney and Fox Merger

Season 10, Episode 5

In 1998, in the episode "When You Wish Upon a Star," Homer met Alec Baldwin (voiced by Baldwin) and Kim Basinger (voiced by Basinger) and decided to work for them. Homer suggested an idea for a movie during his phone call to 20th Century Fox executives. The next scene of the episode showed that 20th Century Fox was now owned by Walt Disney.

The scene is now among the infamous things the Simpsons predicted, as in March 2019, Walt Disney announced a $71 billion merger with 21st Century Fox. In 2021, Disney and Fox settled on the streaming rights in terms of the films that Disney would own. In other words, this settled what movies would be solely on Hulu/Disney+ or HBO Max and the deadline for the agreement.

Trump Presidency

Season 11, Episode 17

The episode "Bart to the Future" premiered in 2000, where Bart Simpson saw his and his sister's future. The leader of the country was Lisa Simpson, Lisa mentioned that the United States was tasked with fixing the economy after former Donald Trump's presidency.

Not only was Trump elected President in 2016, but one scene from the show looked as if it was almost replicated in real life. In the same episode, a crowd of people watched as Donald Trump descended an escalator – it's a scene that's now among The Simpsons predictions that came true. In reality, President Trump also descended the escalator with First Lady Melania Trump while a group of supporters watched in the background.

USA Curling Team

Season 21, Episode 12

In 2010, the episode "Boy Meets Curl," premiered where Homer and Marge arrived at the skating arena only to see that it was closed to those practicing curling. They tried their hand at curling and eventually joined the U.S. Curling (Mixed Doubles) Team during the Winter Olympics. During the episode, the U.S. team won a gold medal and defeated Sweden.

In 2018, the U.S. Olympics Curling Team, led by Josh Shuster, won their first gold medal for Curling. The U.S. team also beat Sweden in the 2018 Olympic with a score of 10 to 7.

FaceTime

Season 6, Episode 19

In 1995, in the episode "Lisa's Wedding," Lisa went to a fortune-teller that predicted Lisa's future in 2010. Lisa's future consisted of her marrying her college sweetheart. Excited to share the news, she called her mom. The phone that Lisa dialed included a screen that showed Marge's face in real-time attached to a rotary dial.

While Skype was invented in 2003, it served primarily as the calling service used on computers. In 2010, Apple announced that it developed "FaceTime" for Apple users, the app allowed users to not only talk but see the person that they were talking to through the phone's camera.

Matrix 4 Premiere

Season 15, Episode 14

This Simpson prediction was easy to miss in the 2004 episode "The Ziff Who Came To Dinner." At the beginning of the episode behind Homer Simpson is a movie poster that read "A Matrix Christmas," "Coming Soon." The image presented Neo (played by Keanu Reeves) in a Christmas hat.

The Matrixwas released in 1999 while The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutionswere released in 2003. It wouldn't be until 2021 that the next dystopia film in The Matrix franchise would be released. The Matrix Resurrectionswas released December 22, 2021, in the United States. While Neo was front and center on the poster, he, unfortunately, wasn't wearing a Christmas hat.

Pandemic

Season 4, Episode 21

In 1993, the Simpsons first aired the episode "Marge in Chains." The episode focused on Marge (voiced by Kavner) charged with shoplifting and forced to serve prison time. The rest of Springfield caught the Osaka Flu after a shipment of products reached Springfield.

Osaka Flu caused a similar pandemic as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Osaka Flu originated from a different country before it made its way to the U.S. In addition, the episode didn't have a treatment immediately available and the doctor of the episode recommended that the patients got some bed rest, similar to how the scientists were still testing out their vaccine to prevent the COVID-19 virus.

Murder Hornets

Season 4, Episode 21

In the same episode that The Simpsons predicted a pandemic, they also gave clues to another outbreak. During the episode "Marge in Chains," a crowd of people demanded that they wanted a placebo to cure their illness. When one of the members of the crowd pointed at a truck that could hold the placebos, the crowd knocked the truck over releasing a swarm of "killer bees."

Similar to around the same time as the COVID19 outbreak, there were reports of the Asian Giant Hornet appearing in the U.S., a type of "killer bee". The Asian Giant Hornet was claimed to be a threat to the bee population and was reported that they could destroy an entire bee colony as mentioned by The New York Times.

Tom Hanks Endorses the US

'The Simpsons Movie' (2007)

In The Simpsons Movie (2007), actor Tom Hanks made a cameo appearance during a commercial scene that the Simpsons were watching. During the commercial, a father took his two children to see the Grand Canyon, but his daughter was unimpressed by the landmark and requested for there to be a new Grand Canyon. Next, Hanks enters the scene stating that the "US government lost its credibility, so it's borrowing some of mine."

In 2022, one year after President Joe Biden's presidency, Hanks appeared in the commercial stating the Americans' determination as they endured economic hardships caused by the COVID19 Pandemic. The video focused on America's theme of rebuilding its economy and highlighting the successes of Biden's administration so far.

Legal Reeferino in Canada

Season 16, Episode 6

The 2005 episode "Midnight Rx" sees Ned tagging along with Homer and Grampa's smuggling trips to Canada to get medicine for his own kids. Ned meets his Canadian counterpart and quickly learns they're very different when he's offered a "reeferino," since it's legal in that country.

Thirteen years later, in 2018, recreational marijuana became legal in Canada. While Ned likely won't be making any trips back with Apu, Homer, and Grampa, it's good to know he was at least at the center of one of the coolest things Simpsons predicted.

