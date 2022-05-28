The new Apple TV+ docuseries, Prehistoric Planet, is a work of stunning cinematic time travel. It takes us back millions of years into the age of the dinosaurs, making use of incredible special effects that bring the beings to life and provide insights through the most up-to-date research into what their existence would have been like. It melds the two to create vibrant worlds and even more magnificent creatures. Not just a worthy successor to its predecessor, the 1999 series Walking with Dinosaurs that remains etched in the imagination of kids everywhere, it is a raising of the bar for what such works can be. Central to this is an addition to the series that elevates every single moment of it: the great David Attenborough.

Anyone who has ever heard the glory that is his sonorous voice knows what power he commands just by speaking. Now 96 years old, the nature historian, narrator, and environmental advocate doesn't miss a beat as he brings his enthusiasm for this new, yet old, world into every single grand utterance over the show's five episodes. Witty yet full of awe at the ancient animals, he goes into uncharted territory that also serves as a fitting expression of his love for nature. Whereas he has done a whole host of similar documentaries, there is nothing that has ever quite been as imaginative and spectacular as this. It also makes it an unexpectedly somber affair that speaks to a prevailing sadness.

This is because, above all else, the series captures a species that no longer exists. While this occurred long before we or Attenborough were even alive, it lingers over the entire arc of the show as we know that these creatures are not long for this world. Every single moment of fascination is tempered by a sense of sorrow that they will soon meet their untimely end, wiped from the universe as we know it. Be it the Velociraptor with all its plumage or the enormous Pterosaurs with their massive wingspan, every new discovery is initially met with joy only to then quickly be besought by broken heartedness. While the series doesn’t ever bemoan what is coming to pass, the moments we see how a changing climate can inexorably alter the lives of the dinosaurs can’t be shaken no matter how much we may want to.

Indeed, this time capsule of a series goes hand-in-hand with the best things Attenborough has ever done as it also connects to his greater advocacy for the preservation of the environment with all its natural species. For decades, he has been desperately trying to bring our attention to how dangerous the trajectory our planet is on will be to the most vulnerable living on it. Be it in Saving Planet Earth in 2007, the more recent 2019 series Our Planet, or in his speech at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Attenborough has spoken to the most prevailing crisis facing our planet. Prehistoric Planet is yet another extension of this, a loving appreciation of an extinct species that doubles as a portrait of what will happen to those still around. As we see the way extreme temperatures wreak havoc on these prehistoric beings, it is impossible not to draw analogies to our present march towards mass death.

As we go from the coasts to the forests and deserts as well as everything in between, we are guided by Attenborough’s warmth for the beings of nature that he has spent a lifetime in adoration of. That we are taken back in time to discuss dinosaurs with him is no less meaningful as it becomes a fitting pinnacle of all his work. It is not just that he is related to the late Richard Attenborough, who played the troubled host in the original Jurassic Park film, though it does become oddly poetic even as it remains a humorous connection. While his elder brother played a fictional man who exploited the dinosaurs, the young brother is providing something that is basically the opposite. He is paying tribute to the species in a series that both looks at their lives and, more than a few times, their deaths. We see fires destroying their habitats and a lack of resources strain their existence, something that we can see accelerating all around us. All the love we hear flowing from Attenborough as he narrates our journey further into the challenges facing those living in the past takes on a greater gloom when it becomes a mirror. Everything that is playing out on screen may soon be reflected back on us, a meteor of our creation that will obliterate life as we know it.

The whole experience serves as one of the more profound yet tragic shows Attenborough has done. As we hear him reflect back on the past that will all too soon become the present for creatures living now, we can feel a rising tension amidst the timelessness of the series. It is a remarkable work, riveting in its depictions and dedication to detail, though this just makes it all the more painful to know such loss is coming. It is made painful as the parallels to our own world just keep coming with the knowledge of Attenborough's pleas for us to not repeat the past with another mass extinction event bouncing around in the background. The only difference is, this time, the catastrophe is being accelerated by our own making.

The experience of watching Prehistoric Planet makes one wonder, will there come a day when we are the ones being observed by the beings of the future? Will we too be reanimated and brought back from the dead via such storytelling to understand what our lives were like? This story is a work of melancholic memory that reconstructs a past we will never see, just in time for a future that may soon be foreclosed to us. It is both a gift and a curse that Attenborough is a guide through, one that remains undeniably distinct in how it folds time in on itself.

