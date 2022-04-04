Apple wants us to feast our eyes in the first look at their epic natural history event series, Prehistoric Planet. With a new episode debuting every day, the five-part documentary is produced by John Favreau and will feature the narration of three-time Emmy winner David Attenborough, as well as a score by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. The docuseries proposes a fresh-new approach at the Cretaceous period, with new paleontology findings that include a revised look at how dinosaurs might actually have looked. The episodes are set to roll out in late May.

The trailer for Prehistoric Planet reveals that the docuseries is trying to bring different perspectives on one of Earth’s most legendary predators: the Tyranossaurus rex. How many times have you seen a documentary showing the giant reptile sitting around while being a father to his baby predators, or just enjoying a swim? That's the type of thing that the series will show.

Pieces of the score by Zimmer are also showcased in the trailer. Zimmer has been nominated at the Oscars eleven times, and recently won this year for his work on Dune. The composer is no stranger to nature documentaries: he’s already composed for titles like BBC’s Seven Worlds One Planet, Blue Planet II, and Through the Wormhole.

Series narrator Attenborough is a biologist and natural historian who has made a career on TV out of narrating documentaries, especially the ones that center around nature – which he frequently produces and writes as well. His Emmy and BAFTA wins hail from docuseries he's narrated, such as Our Planet, Flying Monsters 3D with David Attenborough, and David Attenborough’s Natural History Museum Alive. Favreau is known for kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe and setting the tone of it with 2008’s Iron Man. Ever since then, he directed blockbusters like The Jungle Book and The Lion King remakes. Prehistoric Planet is the first major nature docuseries that Favreau produces.

Apple TV+ rolls out the five episodes of Prehistoric Planet starting on May 23. Check out the show's trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

Rolling out with one new episode per day, “Prehistoric Planet” combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. This series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photo realistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”), "Prehistoric Planet" presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, “Prehistoric Planet” brings Earth’s history to life like never before.

