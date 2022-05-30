Prehistoric Planet, BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s breathtaking nature documentary, recently finished its five-night event premiere on Apple TV+. Narrated by David Attenborough, the series follows in the footsteps of other BBC Planet series (Blue Planet, Planet Earth, etc.), in using groundbreaking cinematic technologies to capture the images of the Earth’s most magnificent creatures. Each episode of Prehistoric Planet explores various dinosaur species scattered across a variety of landscapes. Now, this series offers an especially unique foray into nature documentaries because, spoiler alert, dinosaurs are extinct. Prehistoric Planet renders its primeval creatures using the latest advancements in photorealist technology (like those used in The Lion King remake), creating the closest version of prehistoric “reality” ever put to screen. Though the visual effects are cutting edge, the series invokes the enduring nature documentary trope of personifying its animal subjects. And yet, even though the show uses one of the oldest rhetorical strategies for the genre, its personified animals feel vividly novel.

Nature documentaries have a long history of personifying their animal subjects. This device is used as form of cinematic translation, interpreting the instinctual, habitual behaviors of animals for human viewers. Now, it is important to note that “personification” here does not refer to the same type of personification one would find in an animated fiction film, like Zootopia or The Bad Guys. Nature-docs are non-fiction, after all, and are intended to present the realities of the world in an informative way. Nature documentary personification serves to turn its animal subjects into empathetic characters and organize nonhuman behavior into understandable stories for human viewers. Some nature-docs wear their personification on their sleeves, like the catalog of Disney nature films, which are predominately organized around triumphant stories of nicknamed animal subjects. Others, like those of BBC’s Planet collection, are more subtle, but still assign human stories to the observed animals, many of which centering on mating and parenting.

However emotionally satisfying the personification trope may be, it does detract from the documentary quality of most nature-docs because of its inauthenticity. Though the observational footage that makes up the body of these films and series captures real animal behaviors, skillful cinematic strategies are used to personify the depicted behavior for the human audience. The enduring trope of personification yields an ongoing tension in the nature documentary between real animal behaviors and inauthentic translation.

Prehistoric Planet is no exception in deploying the trope of personification. As with any documentary, the selection and arrangement of shots determines what stories are actually offered by the series. To center empathetic responses, nature-docs appeal to “universal” relationships, like those between mates or families. Audiences can then instantly recognize the dynamic on screen and relate to it. Prehistoric Planet’s first episode, “Coasts,” features a Tyrannosaurus guiding its children through the ocean toward a shore to look for food. The T- rex is depicted as a father figure parenting his young offspring. “Forests,” the fifth episode, features a male Carnotaurus trying to impress a female with a display of his colorful arms. The scene offers a hopeful romance between the two animals. Both examples share more similarities than centering two dinosaurs with exceptionally tiny arms; stories about relationships, whether familial or romantic, are immediately recognizable to viewers and require far less exposition for understanding animal behavior.

Though recognizable narratives are the basis for animal personification, multiple cinematic strategies are used to support their presentation. The most evident strategy is that of voiceover narration. Prehistoric Planet uses this support strategy in the sequences where Attenborough describes the dinosaurs using human traits. In the episode “Ice Worlds,” a family of Antarctopelta return to their forest den. When one of the dinosaurs is unable to fit inside the den, Attenborough says, “the brotherly bond starts to wear a little thin.” A later sequence in the episode focuses on a herd of Pachyrhinosaurus. While two of the herd are depicted fighting, Attenborough narrates, “less dominant males still try to push their way up the social hierarchy.” Both moments in this episode exemplify how the voiceover narration personifies the animals on screen by explaining their interactions in decidedly human terms. Viewers can better empathize with the creatures on screen if they are watching “brotherly bonds” or “social hierarchies.” These identifiably human elements offer a more compelling story of animal interaction.

The cinematography and editing subtly support the personification of the animals through emphasis. Most notable in Prehistoric Planet is the use of close-ups. Multiple episodes follow a similar pattern of a dinosaur looking for their lost offspring by cutting to a close-up of their face. For example, in “Forests,” a herd of Triceratops journey through a pitch-black tunnel. As the dinosaurs are regrouping, a mother Triceratops is unable to find her calf. The camera then focuses on the dinosaur’s face as she bellows into the tunnel. Historically, the cinematographic close-up is used to highlight a performer’s expression, offering insight in the character’s emotional state. This technique is used in nature-docs for the same effect, offering viewers insight into the emotional state of an animal. The close-ups thus apply human storytelling techniques to nonhuman characters.

What makes these techniques so successful in Prehistoric Planet is because of their unique relationship to reality. Even though the groundbreaking effects are relatively convincing, each frame is created through CGI. Unlike other nature-docs which apply strategies of personification to observational footage (reverse-engineering narratives out of existing footage), Prehistoric Planet applies these techniques to completely artificial imagery. The stories selected for the program are not just curated from observational footage but are created pixel by pixel. Rather than create a friction between real images and interpretation, the strategies of personification work in tandem with the digital images to create a unified vision of what this reality may have looked like.

Even with the latest scientific knowledge, and even with Attenborough opening each episode with a museum-set monologue to offer a seal of credibility, all the pseudo-observational footage is speculative. Because this piece is not written by Dr. Ross Geller, there is no interest here in arguing with the science backing the series’ depictions of dinosaurs. However, without being able to actually observe dinosaur behavior (which, again, would be tricky since they no longer exist), we can only view hypothetical portrayals of prehistoric life. The speculative nature of the footage, though, is key to the trope of personification’s success here. Because the series is offering an interpretation of what dinosaur life may have looked like, it is perfectly reasonable to support that vision with strategies of interpretation.

Because the images on screen are artificial, and because the pseudo-observational footage is speculative in nature, nature-doc personification has finally found its perfect home in Prehistoric Planet. Finally, the various cinematic strategies used to create empathetic animal narratives in the documentary format do not take away from the reality effect of the documentary mode. The pairing of personification and inherent speculation allows the series to retain the poignant quality of previous nature-docs without detracting from its informative objective. One can only hope the marriage of personification and nonfiction photorealism does not go extinct.

