The talented writer and producer will seek to lift up BIPOC voices in his new joint venture with Sebastian A. Jones

TV writer and producer, Prentice Penny, known best for his role as co-showrunner in HBO’s Insecure and his creation of variety show, Pause with Sam Jay, is diving into the comic books game, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Penny is linking up with Stranger Comics’ founder Sebastian A. Jones to push forward a joint venture to find and produce new and unknown talent in the arena of underground comic books. Specifically, the unnamed company will help bring to life works by BIPOC creators and boost them towards getting their work shown on the big (and small) screen.

The duo has already solidified two projects. One, a work by Uraeus entitled Jaycen Wise, and the second, a piece by David Crownson entitled Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer. Both of these works are also in development for television production.

Penny has been involved in the comic world for quite some time. He has also joined forces with Jones, whom he first met working on Jones’ HBO comic book adaptation of Asunda which is still in production, to co-write the comic Niobe & Dura: Wrath of the Ancient #1 after the fan-favorite team was able to raise a whopping $127,000 on Kickstarter.

Of his work bringing unknown artists to light, Penny said,

When Sebastian told me [there are] so many independent comic creators of color that largely get ignored in the movie and television space, I knew that I wanted to help foster and produce content with these amazing creators. I’m so excited with all the possibilities the joint venture can do. Having someone like Sebastian as a partner who has had amazing success in the independent comic space and someone like myself that knows tv and film, it felt like such an easy and natural fit. I can’t wait to dive in and find the next generation of BIPOC comic creators and get their work up on the screen.

Adding to this sentiment and speaking on his excitement to partner up with Penny on this new front, Jones stated, “As a comic creator, it can be a daunting prospect to have an IP leave the familiar nest of the comic industry and head off to the big wide world of TV and Film. For many, the IP is not only a creator’s idea but also a creation that has been nurtured and cared for, often for many years, existing through comics, kid’s books, poems, and songs. After co-writing and developing with Prentice in a world that I’ve spent a lifetime creating, I couldn’t be happier to have found the perfect partner to team up with, especially to help guide, mentor, and amplify the voices of aspiring BIPOC creators that need to be heard.”

Leading such a busy life, we can’t wait to see what Penny gets his name behind next. Knowing the many talents of this writer and producer, we are sure to be in store for a lineup of great, new content coming our way soon.

