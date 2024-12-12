As the movie world eagerly anticipates Eon Productions' next move with the venerable James Bond franchise, another Ian Fleming adaptation of a very different stripe is in the works. Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson are developing a new film version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Deadline reports that the production company is partnering with Amazon MGM Studios for the film.

Details on the production are scarce so far: development is in the early stages, and Eon and Amazon are meeting with potential writers and directors. It is being developed for a theatrical release, and is an outgrowth of the relationship between Eon and Amazon; although MGM was the longtime distributor for the Bond films, Amazon's 2021 purchase of MGM did not include the rights to Bond, which are still held by Eon. Nevertheless, Eon did partner with Amazon for the Brian Cox-hosted Bond-themed reality show, 007: Road to a Million. The original film was based on Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang: The Magical Car, one of Fleming's last works and his only one intended for children: it was originally published in 1964, two months after Fleming's death at age 56.

What Is 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' About?

The titular Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a wrecked racecar, rebuilt by inventor Caractacus Potts (Dick Van Dyke), so named after its characteristic onomatopoeia. Once rebuilt, it can transform itself into both a boat and a flying machine, and takes Potts, his two children Jemima and Jeremy (Heather Ripley and Adrian Hall), and his own eccentric father (Lionel Jeffries) on an adventure to the European nation of Vulgaria, whose ruler Baron Bomburst (Goldfinger himself, Gert Frobe) wants Chitty Chitty Bang Bang's secrets for himself. With the help of candy heiress Truly Scrumptious (Sally Ann Howes), the family rescues their grandfather while avoiding Vulgaria's unsettling kid-hunting Child Catcher (Robert Helpmann). The film also stars Desmond Llewelyn, the longtime portrayer of Q in the Bond films, and British comedy legend Benny Hill. Fleming's book was adapted for the screen by legendary children's author Roald Dahl, who also wrote the screenplay for the Bond film You Only Live Twice, and brings a touch of his customary whimsical menace to the film. It was directed by Ken Hughes, best known for directing the non-Eon Bond adaptation/spoof Casino Royale.

Released in 1968, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was one of the top-ten films at the box office that year, but thanks to its high budget and extensive marketing costs, it lost money for the studio; it was also a type of family-friendly musical adventure that was falling out of favor at the time. Its title song, written and composed by the legendary Sherman Brothers, was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

A new version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is in development at Amazon MGM Studios; no release date, cast, or creative time has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.