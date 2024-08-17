Prequels face an uphill battle to justify their existence, as they often seek to fill in the backstory of iconic stories that were already successful introductions. Some prequels fail because they don’t have the necessary stakes needed to tell a thrilling story; it can be hard to invest in characters if the audience already knows how their fates will be resolved.

The best prequels are those that forced the viewers to look back at the stories they know from a different perspective. Better Call Saul is often cited as one of the greatest drama shows of all-time because it complicated the mythology of Breaking Bad, and many great film prequels have done the same thing. Here are the ten best prequel movies, ranked.

10 ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ (1984)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom took place a year before the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and told a far scarier story that felt closer in tone to a classic B-movie than a rip-roaring adventure. While it is a film that director Steven Spielberg has come to detest as being “horrific,” Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom features some of the most memorable set pieces in the franchise, including the iconic mine cart chase and the exciting opening sequence in Club Obi-Wan.

Harrison Ford is successful in showing a darker side to the character, who is briefly tempted by the forces of evil. Of course, no discussion of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom would be complete without mentioning Ke Huy Quan as Short Round, who remains the most enduring aspect of the film’s legacy.

9 ‘Pearl’ (2022)

Directed by Ti West

Pearl was a fascinating prequel that Ti West and Mia Goth conceived of throughout the production of X, and served as an origin story for the main villain of the franchise. If X felt like a tribute to classic 1970s horror flicks like Black Christmas and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Peal took a dark look at the mythology of Old Hollywood, with more than a few clever references to The Wizard of Oz.

Pearl is both a great tragedy and a terrifying slasher film, as the viewer is both drawn to and repulsed by Goth’s amazing performance that should have earned her an Academy Award nomination. It’s the rare prequel that makes its prior text better, as it is impossible to perceive Goth’s performance in X the same way after learning the tragic backstory that is set up in Pearl.

8 ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ (2021)

Directed by Alan Taylor

The Many Saints of Newark unlocked an important piece of The Sopranos history that had only been briefly hinted at throughout the course of David Chase’s legendary gangster series. Set during the race riots in the 1960s, The Many Saints of Newark explored how the gangster Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nirvola) became a mentor to a young Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini), shaping him into the patriarch of his powerful family empire.

The Many Saints of Newark contains all the great action that fans of The Sopranos would want, but it also reveals some shocking truths about the circumstances surrounding Dickie’s death that forever change the show’s impact. Although a casual fan could view it as a standalone gangster action thriller, The Many Saints of Newark is best appreciated as the secret origin story that sets up one of the greatest television dramas of all-time.

7 ‘Prometheus’ (2012)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Prometheus was a bold reimagining of the Alien mythology that didn’t seek to appease fans of the original films with cheap nostalgia. Rather than trying to replicate his prior success, Ridley Scott told an emotional story about mankind’s search for a creator that felt closer in tone to existential science fiction classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Solaris.

Although there are certainly a lot of weighty philosophical themes that are introduced at the very end, Prometheus includes some truly shocking images of very graphic body horror, including the infamous “birthing” scene that is just as scary as anything else in the franchise. It’s also a film with a brilliant cast, as Michael Fassbender’s performance as the sentient android David is one of the rare instances in which a robotic character has managed to have a compelling emotional narrative arc.

6 ‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’ (2005)

Directed by George Lucas

Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith became the best film in the Star Wars prequel trilogy because it finally dealt with the story of how Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) became Darth Vader and betrayed his oaths to the Jedi Order. While it is easily the most action-packed Star Wars movie (as it includes an astounding total of five lightsaber duels), the film is at its best when showing how Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is able to turn Anakin’s feelings for his wife Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) against him.

Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith manages to right some of the errors made by its two predecessors, as it reduces the number of dull Galactic Senate proceedings in favor of digging in deeper into the relationship between Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) that shapes the original trilogy.

5 ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ (2024)

Directed by George Miller

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is an action epic that only makes Mad Max: Fury Road even stronger, as it shows the perils that a young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) endured in order to become the most fearsome warrior in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. If Mad Max: Fury Road was a non-stop chase movie that barely gave its audience the time to breath, then Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was an emotional revenge film that examined the loss of humanity amidst the rise of a populist leader.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga takes its time in concocting a genuinely emotional family story, but also features some incredible chase sequences that put most modern blockbusters to shame. The film’s financial underperformance is very distressing, as it is rare to find a modern action filmmaker as committed to unique worldbuilding as George Miller has been over the course of the Mad Max franchise.

4 ‘X-Men: First Class’ (2011)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

X-Men: First Class served as a revitalization of the X-Men franchise because it finally explored the origins of the relationship between Professor Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lehnssher (Michael Fassbender), long before they became known as “Professor X” and “Magneto,” respectively. X-Men: First Class took the franchise to the 1960s for an espionage adventure that intertwined with various historical events, including the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Cold War.

X-Men: First Class was unique and stylized in a way that differentiated Matthew Vaughn’s direction from the work that Bryan Singer had done on the earlier entries in the series. While there was actually a surprising amount of humor that made the character dynamics feel more realistic, X-Men: First Class did not shy away from heading into the dark side of its central villain by showing the violent events that led Magneto to become the “big bad” of the entire X-Men franchise.

3 ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ (2011)

Directed by Rupert Wyatt

Rise of the Planet of the Apes served as the origin story for the classic Planet of the Apes series and continued the franchise’s legacy of creating a complex dynamic between mankind and their creations. It’s rare to see a mainstream modern blockbuster that depicts the human characters as the villains, but Rise of the Planet of the Apes was able to get audiences invested in the story of Caesar (Andy Serkis), the young ape who leads his people in a rebellious conflict.

The use of game-changing computer-generated imagery and motion capture performances made Rise of the Planet of the Apes feel more realistic in its depiction of the ape characters. The trilogy that continued with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes is cited as one of the greatest in film history.

2 ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’ (1992)

Directed by David Lynch

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me went deeper into the story of the iconic Twin Peaks television series by exploring the last week in the life of the high school student Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), whose body is discovered wrapped in plastic in the pilot episode of the show. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is a great prequel because it allows the audience to empathize with a character that they had only previously known as the victim.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me was able to get even darker than the original series, as it featured graphic moments of torture, rape, and abuse that would have never been allowed on network television. As upsetting as it got, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me provided an important piece of mythology that was essential to making Twin Peaks: The Return as successful as it was.

1 ‘The Godfather: Part II’ (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather: Part II served as both a prequel and sequel the original The Godfather film, with a significant section of the story focusing on how a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) came to the United States from Sicily and became the leader of one of the country’s most powerful organized crime families. De Niro won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for a performance that was primarily spoken in Italian, and captured the anxieties that all immigrants feel when trying to find their place in a new environment.

The Godfather: Part II proved that the best film prequels can humanize characters that the audiences wouldn’t have expected, as Vito never seemed like a figure that anyone would have been able to relate to. It’s an epic tragedy that solidifies The Godfather franchise as the greatest of all time.