Within any great movie, there is always a stand-out character. And if you're lucky, sometimes there's even more than one. Blessed with compelling storylines that are actualized by masterful performances, audiences can't help but be engaged with them, regardless of whether they're protagonists or the most evil of villains. Good characters deserve time to thrive.

Perhaps that's why origin stories are so common nowadays. Rather than going forward, sometimes a franchise does best when it looks to the past. Origin prequels provide insight into how an iconic character came to be. At times, the change is drastic, but the journey becomes thrilling nonetheless as the characters build layers. The recent release of Wonka is the most recent title to do so, as it is the unofficial companion piece to Gene Kelly's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. In light of this, it only seems fair to look at some other great prequels of iconic movie characters.

10 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' (2023)

Director: Francis Lawrence

Set years before his tyrannical reign as Panem's President, Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe) is seen to be an ambitious individual, determined to reclaim his family's lost glory. And now, with the 10th Hunger Games fast approaching, he sees the opportunity to fix his fortunes as he becomes a mentor for the games. However, the process is easier said than done as his assigned tribute is a feisty young girl from District 12.

Re-igniting the love for the dystopian genre, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes gave The Hunger Games franchise a whole new renaissance. But this time, it focused on the man who fans spent years hating. President Snow. A complex individual with a complex past. It's a great villain origin story showcasing how one's determination for success can spiral into darkness and greed. The only problem, perhaps, is the pacing of the narrative. Coriolanus' evolution is expansive and rich, yet his decline to his nefarious ways is condensed in a rushed latter half. If only more time was given to really sink into his moral switch.

9 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' (2013)

Director: Peter Jackson

Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and Gandalf the Grey (Sir Ian Mckellan) continue their arduous journey with the band of dwarves who seek to reclaim the Lonely Mountain. But much like their other quests, the group faces several dangers as they are not only being pursued by vengeful orcs, but also a long forgotten evil force, as well as a fearsome dragon.

Some would argue that splitting the single-origin novel into a trilogy of films was the wrong move; however, in doing so, Peter Jackson was able to give an expanded look into the wonderful world-building of The Lord of the Rings. And arguably, where the trilogy does have its issues, The Desolation of Smaug easily takes the cake as the best of its installments. Not only does it have better pacing and action, but the film does well in giving fans glimpses of beloved characters' pasts. For instance, the suffering of the dwarves is better understood, the emergence of the all-powerful Sauron is seen, Legolas (Orlando Bloom) even has an origin arc predicated on the complex relationship with his father - even though he's not even in the books to begin with! It's a shame this prequel trilogy wasn't as consistent as its original.

8 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Director: George Lucas

Set three years after the beginnings of the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) are sent to rescue Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), and eliminate the threats of General Grevious and Count Dooku (Sir Christopher Lee). However, as Anakin grows closer to the secret Sith Lord Palpatine, and continues to be haunted by visions of Padme's (Natalie Portman) death, a new foe is born as Anakin is manipulated to embrace the dark side of the force.

As far as prequels go, everyone knows that Star Wars gets a pretty bad wrap. Between is comical writing, poor dialogue, excessive campy flips, and bizarre CGI - fans were quick to criticize the prequel trilogy. That being said, not all of it was terrible. Revenge of the Sith was really a diamond in the rough with its iconic score, intense action sequences, and intense performances that proved the actors' capability of carrying the weight of the origin story. In particular, both Christensen and McGregor were easy stand-outs as they brilliantly captured the breakdown of their brotherhood and the rise of Darth Vader's impending tyranny. It's unfortunate that the flaws of the other prequel films overshadow what could've been an even greater series.

7 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

Director: Ol Parker

As Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) struggles to prepare for the grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna, she turns to the people her late-mother loved the most for guidance and reassurance. Telling Sophie tales of Donna's wild and turbulent past, Sophie reflects on her mother's life and legacy, and soon realizes that she has more in common with her than she thought.

Expanding the world of Mamma Mia! was an unexpected surprise, but one that was welcomed wholeheartedly by many fans. With more great songs, dances and fabulous costumes - who could ever complain about watching another fun-filled movie, especially since it gives fans the actual backstory of Donna's life and Sophie's ultimate conception. Thankfully, unlike most prequels, this movie keeps the beloved legacy cast involved in the story, making it a surprisingly emotional watch as the narrative beautifully interweaves the past with the present. Points are revoked, however, with the minimal presence of Meryl Streep. Yes, the narrative decreed it so, but it still hurts that our Dancing Queen was barely in the film (although this did make her appearance a lot more impactful and emotional).

6 'Red Dragon' (2002)

Director: Brett Ratner

Former FBI profiler, Will Graham (Ed Norton), returns to his crime solving ways to help capture the mysterious serial killer known as The Tooth Fairy (Ralph Fiennes). However, to do so, Will needs to figure out how to get inside his mind. This forces the agent to seek aid from his great rival, Dr Hannibal Lecter (Sir Anthony Hopkins), the imprisoned cannibalistic killer whom he almost lost his life to.

Hannibal Lecter may only be in The Silence of the Lambs for around 16 minutes, however, Hopkins' masterful performance remains etched in the minds of many. Where there have been some attempts of a true villain origin story, none have really met the mark. That is, until Red Dragon came along, as it remains to be a greatly thrilling movie that also gives audiences a quick glimpse into the past of the dangerous cannibal. Hopkins - once again - terrifies viewers across the screen with his deranged performance. It's just unfortunate that we only get a slither of his backstory, no matter how compelling it may be. Indeed, Red Dragon is simply a narrative prequel that takes fans through the events that led right to the beginning of Silence of the Lambs.

5 'The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly' (1969)

Director: Sergio Leone

Set during the American Civil War, a large shipment of Confederate gold is ambushed and left open for the taking. In the wake of this opportunity, three men set out on a quest to find the buried fortune, all competing against each other, not willing to share. However, Blondie (Clint Eastwood), Angel Eyes and Tuco soon realize they need each other as each hold a different piece of the puzzle that reveals the gold's location.

The chronological order of the famed Dollars Trilogy may be a little confusing, but rest-assured, The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly is most definitely a prequel that explores the past of the Man with No Name. Often hailed as a masterpiece - and not only within the spaghetti-western genre - this movie is an epic story with the most breathtaking landscapes and performances. It easily holds up as a stand-alone film; however, eagle-eyed fans will feel satisfied knowing that this story explores just how the cowboy found his way to the infamous green poncho. Indeed, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly may be subtle in its origin story troupes, but the movie is too good to be ranked any lower.

4 'Monsters University' (2013)

Director: Dan Scanlon

Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) has always dreamed of being a scarer and his attendance at Monsters University is just the ticket he needs to become one. Along the way, he meets James P. Sullivan (John Goodman), a classmate who's lazier, but a natural scary monster. The two quickly become enemies and yet soon find themselves in the same fraternity in need of each other's abilities to help make their dreams come true.

Released 12 years after the original Pixar film, Monsters University finally gave fans the origin story to the beloved friendship of Mike and Sully - one of animation's best on-screen duos. As a tale of camaraderie that celebrates the innocence and optimism of dreams, this film is a well-needed dose of joy for anyone who wishes to re-awaken the wonder of their childhood.

3 'Pearl' (2022)

Director: Ti West

As World War I draws to a close, Pearl (Mia Goth) - a teenage girl on the brink of madness - continues to live with her emotionally abusive and ill-ridden parents on their small isolated farm. But with big dreams of a glamorous life, Pearl's ambitions of becoming a star on stage and screen quickly turn dangerously obsessive and manifest into chronic frustration and rage. Emotions are especially triggered by her mother's incessant ridiculing and disbelief, driving Pearl into a rampant crime spree of violence.

Arguably one of the best movies that encapsulates deranged female rage, Pearl was a surprising yet welcomed prequel of the famed slasher flick, X. Showcasing the complex backstory of the murderous villain, this highly disturbing character study stands out among most as the tragic tale juxtaposes itself with the vibrance of technicolor old-Hollywood nostalgia. Goth is a force to be reckoned with as she stuns audiences with her multifaceted performance that captures Pearl's sinister nature, terror and heartbreak. Mouths will be left agape by the time the credits roll.

2 'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Director: Matthew Vaugh

Set in the 1960s, around the height of the Cold War period, two powerful mutants, Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lensherr (Michael Fassbender), join forces with one another - along with some assistance from the CIA - in order to recruit more super-powered individuals. With a ruthless dictator threatening to plunge Russia and the US into a nuclear war, the duo hope to forge a team that can help take him down. Little do they know - Erik holds a secret agenda of his own that risks the state of the mission.

The X-Men series isn't exactly known for their consistency in the quality of their films; however, whenever they strike gold, there's no denying that their movies really pack a real punch. Indeed, X-Men: First Class added a lot of value to the franchise, mostly because it explored two of the most interesting characters of the original series - Magneto and Professor X. Not only is the writing and action stellar throughout, but Fassbender and McAvoy ignite the screen with such magnanimous chemistry and intensity that it practically levels up to the dynamics of the legendary Ian McKellan and Patrick Stewart. Easily one of the best X-Men and superhero movies there is to date.

1 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

As a story that parallels the journey of a father and son, The Godfather Part II sees the backstory of a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) as he grows up in Sicily and 1910s New York, transforming from a petty criminal to one of the most powerful mafia dons of all time. Meanwhile, in the 1950s, Michael Corleone (Al Paccino) has taken on the top mantle as he attempts to expand the family empire to Las Vegas, Hollywood and Cuba - whilst navigating his own personal relationships.

Where the first film is often regarded as one of the best movies of all time, The Godfather Part II was in no way a disappointment. Indeed, many would argue that this middle movie is easily the best of the trilogy as it is structurally and thematically, a lot more complex. Using Vito's rise to power as a backdrop of Michael's own downfall creates an interesting juxtaposition that enriches the tropes of an origin prequel. Plus, this movie is littered with masterful performances, especially with De Niro coming into the picture.

