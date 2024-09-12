A new trailer has been released for Steven Soderbergh's upcoming horror movie, Presence, an inventive spin on the haunted house genre that is expected to blow horror fans away. The movie made its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was positively received, currently scoring an impressive 93% Rotten Tomatoes rating. While ghost stories are often told from the human perspective, Presence sets itself apart by framing the narrative entirely from the entity's point of view. This unique aspect is proving a very handy tool for NEON, who recently snapped up the distribution rights and has been doing an amazing job effectively utilizing this singular detail for its marketing campaign.

Like the first teaser, the new one is simple and minimalistic yet successfully conveys fright using only a few sentences displayed across a moving shot of the haunted house. The trailer begins with the camera slowly zooming from an aerial to a close-up shot of the house, as the foreboding background music intensifies. The sentences then introduce us to what to expect: "In this house, there is a family," "In this house, there are secrets," "In this house, there are unimaginable acts," "In this house, there is a presence," all while showing none of the human characters. It is a brilliant concept that yet again showcases NEON's unmatched marketing skills.

Presence follows a family who discovers they are not alone when they move into a new house, but as this latest trailer teases, it appears a complex dynamic is at play within the walls of its house, and from the looks of it, the inhabitants might not be absolved from the cause of what befalls them when the entity begins to manifest itself. The film is written by David Koepp, who extends his working relationship with Soderbergh as the pair also collaborated on Black Bag, an upcoming spy thriller scheduled to be released two months after Presence.

What Have Critics Said About 'Presence'?

Presence has been showered with plaudits following its Sundance premiere with significant applause directed at Soderberg's ingenious camera technique to present the ghost's point of view. Rotten Tomatoes describes it as "a slow-burning spectral thriller" that "reaffirms that Soderbergh plays with form as deftly as he flits between genres." Writer, Koepp, describes the film as “a supernatural tale that’s light on horror but heavy on heart,” the latter aspect of which has been confirmed by reviews many of who commend the movie's handling of deeper emotional themes. Collider's Ross Bonaime teases an edge-of-your-seat experience in his review of the movie, which he also bills as "an inventive delight."

Presence stars Lucy Liu as Rebecca Payne, Chris Sullivan as Chris Payne, Callina Liang as Chloe Payne, Eddy Maday as Tyler Payne, as well as West Mulholland and Julia Fox.

Presence will haunt theaters beginning January 17, 2025. Check out the eerie trailer above.