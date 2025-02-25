After inhabiting theaters for nearly a month, Steven Soderberg's Presence has its sights set on homes as its next haunting location. Despite the fan criticism directed at its perceived insufficiency in fear factor, the inventive horror movie has satisfied every other condition to be deemed a successful outing. Firstly, it has grossed more than thrice its budget at the worldwide box office and secondly, the critical reviews have been favorable with a certified fresh 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Safe to say NEON's brilliant marketing campaign paid off, and now, the film studio is ready to make the ghost story easily accessible from the comfort of your homes.

Presence will be made available for digital purchase and rental beginning today, February 25th. This will be followed by a physical release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting May 20th. Given its commercial success and positive critical reception, there's reason to believe the movie will equally succeed with home viewing. Presence debuted at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival making a great first impression with the critics. Much of the praise was directed at Soderberg's unique storytelling approach from the ghost's point of view with Rotten Tomatoes consensus stating: "A slow-burning spectral thriller, Presence reaffirms that Soderbergh plays with form as deftly as he flits between genres."

With Presence, Soderberg subverts the haunted house subgenre forgoing regular tropes and injecting newness into a popular aspect of horror. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonamaine lauded the movie's bold experimentation with its point of view as well as the performance of the cast writing:

"Soderbergh’s ability to continually push boundaries and attempt to think outside the box in terms of normal genre tropes makes every film an expansion on himself and film in general..... Presence likely won’t go down as one of the director’s greatest works, but it does serve as another expansion of his considerable catalogue that makes him one of the most fascinating filmmakers working today."

What Is Presence About?