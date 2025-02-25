This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After only four weekends in theaters, Steven Soderbergh’s Presence has officially arrived on digital platforms while falling short of one final box office milestone. Presence exited theaters last week after grossing $6.8 million at the domestic box office and $1.9 million internationally, with the film concluding its run at $8.8 million globally. However, Presence was reportedly produced for only $2 million, meaning that although it failed to hit the $10 million mark, it was still a profit for Neon Studios. Presence has also yet to crack the top 10 digital charts on Prime Video on the same day that its premiere, but it will certainly have its work cut out for it if it wants to reach the same heights as digital goliaths like Moana 2 and Wicked.

Presence narrowly missed out on cracking the top five during its debut weekend in theaters, grossing $3.3 million from only 1,750 screens and finishing in the #6 spot, behind the aforementioned Moana 2 at $4.1 million, but ahead of Wolf Man, which earned only $3.2 million during its second weekend in theaters. Presence then fell out of the top 10 at the box office while following up its premiere, dropping 61% and earning only $1.3 million to land in the #11 spot. Presence fell behind Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and The Brutalist during its second weekend in theaters ,but it did beat Nosferatu and Wicked. Steven Soderbergh’s psychological horror thriller only earned $293,000 during its third weekend in theaters before concluding its final weekend with $54,000.

