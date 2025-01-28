The beginning of any new year is usually a slow time for the box office, and while there were no new arrivals during the first weekend of the year, the weekend of January 24 brought in several newcomers. One of the new arrivals is Presence, the psychological horror thriller starring Lucy Liu (Red One) and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems). The film was the second-highest-grossing debut movie but still opened outside the top five in the #7 spot with $3.3 million as it was outpaced by Moana 2 at #5 with $4.3 million and Wolf Man at #6 with $3.4 million. Mark Wahlberg's Flight Risk opened in the #1 spot with $12 million, with Mufasa: The Lion King following behind with another $8.7 million, One of Them Days adding $8 million, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earning $5.5 million.

Presence did manage to out-earn A Complete Unknown, the musical biopic starring Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton that earned only $3.1 million this weekend to keep its #8 spot. This $3.1 million is still only an impressive 17% drop from last weekend where the film scored $3.7 million. Filling out the final two spots in the top 10 are Gerard Butler's action thriller sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, and A24's Oscar-hopeful starring Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce, The Brutalist. Den of Thieves 2 added another $3 million to its total this weekend to claim the #9 spot, falling down from #5 last weekend, while The Brutalist expanded into more theaters this weekend and scored $2.8 million to take the #10 spot, a 46% increase from the weekend before.

Who Wrote and Directed ‘Presence’?

David Koepp penned the screenplay for Presence with Steven Soderbergh directing the film. Koepp is best known for his work as a scribe on the original Jurassic Park movie directed by Steven Spielberg, and he is even returning to write the next Jurassic installment, Jurassic World: Rebirth, which is coming to theaters later this year. Soderbergh will always be known for earning two Oscar nominations in the same year in the same category for directing Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and he even won the Award for helming the latter. Soderberg's next film, Black Bag, is a spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett that's coming to theaters on March 14.

Presence is now playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

7 10 Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Presence Release Date January 24, 2025 Runtime 85 Minutes Director Steven Soderbergh Writers David Koepp Producers Ken Meyer Cast Lucy Liu Rebecca

Chris Sullivan Chris

Callina Liang Chloe

FIND TICKETS