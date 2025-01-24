Presence is a uniquely told family drama all set from the perspective of a supernatural entity. The latest feature film by director Steven Soderbergh uses this unorthodox storytelling method to drip-feed information to the audience, with the shot never going beyond the boundaries of what the presence can see and hear. Through this, the movie is voyeuristic and ominous, constantly encouraging you to try and untangle the truth. There is not only the mystery of who or what the presence might be, but also the uncertainty surrounding the recent deaths of girls in the local area. Although Presence foreshadows everything it reveals, because of the camera positioning, it is not obvious where the movie is headed. So, why has this supernatural presence chosen this particular house and this particular family?

What Is 'Presence' About?

Presence has a relatively small cast due to its restricted setting, and we only see those who enter the house. So, after a handful of scenes that show the estate agent and a few tradespeople, the only interactions are between the central family. Their mum, Rebecca (Lucy Liu), makes all the decisions within the house, and her husband, Chris (Chris Sullivan), is a refreshingly supportive and empathetic dad. Their two kids are well fleshed out, Tyler (Eddy Maday), is a high-achiever and the epitome of mother’s pride. However, it is their daughter, Chloe (Callina Liang), who leads the story, as the presence seems to spend most of the time in her room. Chloe has recently lost her friend Nadiya, who just stopped breathing in the night, and Chloe believes that the presence could be her recently deceased friend.

The only other regular visitor to the house is Ryan (West Mulholland), initially a friend of Tyler's; he develops an intimate relationship with Chloe. Their relationship quickly becomes uncomfortable as Ryan attempts to drug Chloe, only for the entity to knock the drink on the floor. It becomes clear that the presence in the house is fiercely protective of Chloe’s safety.

How Does 'Presence' End?