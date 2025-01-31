Although Presence opened outside the top five at the box office this past weekend, the film has still put together a solid run with respect to its modest budget of only $2 million as it prepares to enter its second full weekend in theaters. At the time of writing, Presence has grossed $5 million at the worldwide box office, with $4.3 million coming from domestic earnings and $690,000 from international markets. Presence is currently holding on to a spot as one of the top five highest-grossing movies of 2025, sitting only $300,000 ahead of The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson. However, as newer arrivals hit theaters in the coming weeks, Presence will inevitably be pushed outside the top five before even losing its spot in the top 10.

Presence stars Lucy Liu (Red One), Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), and Chris Sullivan (This is Us), and the film was written by David Koepp and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Koepp is best known for his work on the original Jurassic Park movie that was directed by Steven Spielberg, and after being absent from the franchise during the Jurassic World era of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, he will return to the franchise later this year for Jurassic World Rebirth, the upcoming sequel that stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. Soderbergh and Koepp both have another movie coming in less than two months, Black Bag, which is a spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, and Pierce Brosnan. Soderbergh has also been tapped to direct The Christophers, starring Ian McKellen and James Corden, but few details are known about the project at this time.

What’s Next for the Stats of ‘Presence’?

After previously starring alongside Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in Red One before Presence, Lucy Liu has next been tapped to star in Rosemead, the upcoming crime drama from Eric Lin that also stars Jennifer Lim and Lawrence Shou. Fox will be seen later this year in Him, the upcoming sports horror film starring Marlon Wayans that has been set for release on September 19, and she'll also feature alongside The Office veteran Creed Bratton and Kate Moennig in Perfect from writer/director Millicent Hailes.

Presence stars Lucy Liu and Julia Fox and was written by David Koepp and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you,

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Presence 7 10 Release Date January 24, 2025 Runtime 85 Minutes Director Steven Soderbergh Writers David Koepp Producers Ken Meyer Cast See All Lucy Liu Rebecca

Chris Sullivan Chris

FIND TICKETS