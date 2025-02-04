Director Steven Soderbergh is known to perform several behind-the-camera duties himself. On Presence, his new horror-drama, the filmmaker worked not only as director, but also as editor, cinematographer, and camera operator. He filmed the movie in less than two weeks, and had a cut ready on his laptop the day they wrapped production. That's how he works, and that's why any complaints about the film's perceived under-performance are likely unwarranted. Released 10 days ago, Presence has more than tripled its reported production budget.

The movie made $3.3 million in its first weekend, and a little over $1 million in its sophomore frame, registering a drop of 60%. Presence's total domestic box office haul now stands at over $5 million, while its global total stands at $6 million. Going by the rule of thumb that a movie needs to gross twice its production budget to break even, Presence has long been in the clear. The movie reportedly cost only $2 million to produce, and was shot in a single location by Soderbergh himself. Presence has been praised for its inventive spin on the ghost story sub-genre of horror cinema; filmed in extended takes, the movie is presented from the perspective of a supernatural entity. It also doubles as a domestic drama, following a family's trials and tribulations after they move into a new house.

Presence opened to positive reviews, and currently holds a "fresh" 87% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The critics' consensus on the platform reads, "A slow-burning spectral thriller, Presence reaffirms that Soderbergh plays with form as deftly as he flits between genres." In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime wrote that "Soderbergh’s ability to continually push boundaries and attempt to think outside the box in terms of normal genre tropes makes every film an expansion on himself and film in general."

Horror Has Had a Rough Track Record Recently