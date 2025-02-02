Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Presence.When Rebekah (Lucy Liu) and Chris (Chris Sullivan) move into a new home with their teenage children, Tyler (Eddy Maday) and Chloe (Callina Liang), Chloe feels something. Her family writes it off as a trauma response to the death of her best friend, Nadia, but the audience knows Chloe is right. Stephen Soderbergh’s Presence takes a step outside the haunted house genre with the bold choice to tell the story from the ghost's point of view. The camera moves – and sometimes breathes – as the presence itself. Despite this subversion of form, the film relies on an old and tasteless trope.

“Fridging” refers to putting a woman in harm’s way to motivate male protagonists. The term, originally coined by comic writer Gail Simone, refers to an issue of The Green Lantern where the titular hero finds his girlfriend’s body shoved into a refrigerator. Like all tropes, fridging can be done well. While films like John Wick have a less harmful machismo that explores grief, love, and corrupt systems, more often than not, fridging harms both the overall portrayal of women and the narrative of the story it aims to serve. In Buffy the Vampire Slayer, one of the more shocking early episodes, fridges Sunnydale High's computer teacher and Giles' love interest, Jenny Calendar. Game of Thrones has a more flagrant example, moving Sansa Stark out of her book-canon narrative to have her tortured and assaulted. Unfortunately, Presence spends most of its runtime leading its audience to believe that Chloe is the protagonist and hero of this story. However, its ending relegates her to a damsel in distress position and frames an unlikeable male character as the sacrificial hero.

Soderbergh Favors Gimmicks and Tropes Over His Central Character