After The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity pioneered the use of POV camerawork to further their storytelling efforts, Steven Soderbergh's latest film will take this filmmaking technique to new heights. Presence will follow a family that moves into a newly renovated, suburban home only to notice that there is a spirit lurking in the shadows. The horror flick was screened at a few festivals before its release internationally later this month, with several audience members walking out because of how disturbed they felt while watching it. Even with a few folks not making it through the film's entirety, those who did stick around to the end praised the director's vision.

Now that Presence will come out on the big screen very soon, viewers worldwide will also get to experience Soderbergh's haunting new production and make up their minds about its use of POV filming. Before the project's anticipated release, here is a guide to keep you updated on everything we know so far about this ghost story, which Collider's Ross Bonaime referred to as "an inventive delight" in his review out of Sundance.

After premiering at Sundance on January 19, 2024, Soderbergh fans began to wonder when Presence would hit theaters worldwide. Now we know that the horror film's official release will be on January 24, 2025, just a little over a year after it was first shown at the festival. Aside from Sundance, Presence was also screened at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival last fall.

The ghost thriller will face off against two other anticipated, spooky watches at the box office. Wolf Man, directed by Leigh Whannell, follows a family that relocates to a vacant farmhouse in Oregon. On their way there, they experience several scares, including a traumatic car crash and an attack from a strange creature. When Blake's (Christopher Abbott) personality shifts drastically after his arm is bitten by the creature, his wife and daughter are forced to escape from the man that they once knew and loved. The film will be out one week prior, whereas Companion, a horror title starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid will be released one week after Presence. The latter is directed by Drew Hancock and centered on Iris and her friends, as they spend the weekend at a billionaire's lake house. Not too long after they arrive there, they notice that strange things are happening around them.

7 What Is 'Presence' Rated?

Presence has been rated R by the MPA for "violence, drug material, language, sexuality and teen drinking."

6 How Long Is 'Presence'?

Presence has a runtime of 85 minutes (1 hour and 25 minutes).

5 Watch the Trailers for 'Presence'

The official trailer for Presence came out in October of last year, displaying a cryptic look at a family living on a dark and gloomy estate. Through a conversation between two characters about death, audiences can already tell that the movie will talk about a soul that haunts this family in their own house. Chloe, one of the protagonists, even goes onto compare death's reverberations as if "the world is cracking apart, and you fall into a hole, and the sides are mud, and you can't get up." The rest of the clip features several flashes of the characters roaming aimlessly at home, as lights flicker and a strange "presence" follows them around. The trailer's last scene has Chloe looking into a mirror, and reaching her hand out to touch it. When the scene fades to black, the mystery hangs in the air as viewers crave to know what happens next.

In addition to the film's official sneak peek, a few teasers were also released. The one above shows the family's house from the outside, and says that in it there are secrets, unimaginable acts, and a presence.

The third teaser that came out, has the camera zooming in on Chloe as she sleeps in her room. The clip says that in this house, she will experience love, loss, fear, and - as you may have assumed - a presence.

4 Who Stars in 'Presence'?

Lucy Liu Rebecca Chris Sullivan Chris Callina Liang Chloe Eddie Mayday Tyler Julia Fox Cece

The family at the center of Presence is played by Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Eddy Maday, and Callina Liang. Liu, who is primarily known for her work in the Charlie's Angels franchise and Quentin Tarantino's classic Kill Bill, stars as Rebecca, the family's matriarch who shows favoritism for her son, Tyler (Maday in his acting debut). Rebecca's husband, Chris, is played by Sullivan, who was part of NBC's hit series, This Is Us. The patriarch notices his wife's preference for her eldest son, and in turn draws his attention towards his daughter, Chloe (Liang). The character is still mourning the loss of a friend due to an overdose. When the four of them move into this suburban home, Chloe is the first to suspect that there is a "presence" in the house, which is always close to her. Although her parents and brother aren't so sure they believe in said ghost, unexplained things begin to happen in their midst.

In addition to the main cast, other actors who are also in the film include Julia Fox as Cece, West Mulholland as Ryan, Lucas Papaelias as Carl, and Natalie Woolams-Torres as Lisa.

While promoting the project at Sundance, Liu spoke with The Wrap about how she kept her latest role a secret when she was working on it and why this decision made the experience more fulfilling for her:

“I never told anyone I was doing it. There’s something about having something shrouded with a group of people that you’re working with that makes it special. It’s your own canvas and you work on it, and whatever [Soderbergh] wants to do with it, he can.”

3 What Is 'Presence' About?

This is the film's official synopsis, provided by NEON:

A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they’re not alone. From the director of Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Erin Brockovich, and Ocean’s Eleven comes PRESENCE: a new film from Steven Soderbergh. Featuring outstanding performances from Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, and Julia Fox.

2 Who Made 'Presence'?

As aforementioned, Presence is Steven Soderbergh's latest directorial effort. The filmmaker has directed other bone-chilling projects before this one. Some notable mentions are 2018's psychological thriller Unsane and 2011's pandemic film Contagion. Presence's script was helmed by Soderbergh's collaborator, David Koepp. The duo worked together on the making of Kimi, and are currently partnering again for an upcoming spy film entitled, Black Bag.

One of the reasons why several horror enthusiasts have been excited about watching Presence is due to Soderbergh's creative choice to have the movie shot from the perspective of the spirit that resides in the estate that the family moves into. The director told Variety he was initially skeptical about using this filmmaking tactic, but later found a way to make it work. Here is what he said:

“I had real questions about the choice that was at the center of this. I’ve been very vocal about the fact that VR, like one person, POV VR, doesn’t work, it is never gonna work as a narrative. They want to see a reverse angle of the protagonist with an emotion on their face experiencing the thing. I’ve been beating this drum for like a long time. It’s never gonna work. The only way to do it is if you never turn around.”

Julie M. Anderson (Magic Mike's Last Dance) and Ken Meyer (Anora) served as producers for the film, which is being distributed by NEON.

1 When and Where Was 'Presence' Filmed?

The horror movie was filmed in 2023 at a home in Cranford, New Jersey. According to NJ.com, shooting took place during the SAG strike under an interim agreement with the actor's union. The house used in the production, which is pictured above, is located on Springfield Avenue. Presence was made with a budget of $2 million.