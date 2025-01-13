In just under two weeks, Steven Soderbergh will flip the haunted house genre on its head with his new film Presence. After a year of waiting following its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, the Oscar winner's latest is set to possess the big screen starting on January 24, and Neon has decided to release one more trailer teasing the paranormal happenings to come. Emmy nominee Lucy Liu leads the film, but the real star is the titular presence, a mysterious entity living in a suburban home unseen by the new family that moves in. However, the family can definitely feel whatever it is, and, as they try to learn more about it, they realize this being may be beyond human.

The latest footage opens with the presence roaming through the home while its new houseguests go about their lives in the background. They bring in an expert to understand the sinking feeling of another entity inhabiting their home, learning that whatever is living with them is merely curious. It's still hard to fully comprehend or connect with the feelings and actions of a presence that can't be heard or seen, which makes it all the creepier as it watches the family sleep and listens to their arguments through the walls. The toll of living such a life weighs heavily on Rebecca (Liu) and her loved ones, and the entity responds to their unraveling in kind by lashing out with more brazen hauntings that only worsen the situation. By the time the trailer ends, the family comes together at the table to acknowledge the mutual suffering and plan a solution to their horror story.

Presence continues a recent trend of inventive horror movies playing around with perspective, following Chris Nash's acclaimed In a Violent Nature shot from the perspective of a slasher villain. Like that film, which wowed viewers at Sundance's Midnight section last year, Soderbergh's film drew high marks from critics who saw it on the festival circuit. The supernatural thriller, which marked another collaboration between the director and his Kimi writer David Koepp, boasts a strong 88% Rotten Tomatoes score, with Collider's Ross Bonaime among those praising it in his 7/10 review. In addition to Liu, the cast features Julia Fox, Chris Sullivan, and Callina Liang.

'Presence' Isn't Soderbergh's Only Film Coming Out in 2025

After his haunted house feature, Soderbergh has yet another film planned within the first quarter of 2025 - Black Bag. Debuting in theaters on March 14, the hotly-anticipated romantic spy thriller will feature a star-studded cast led by Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as renowned agents and a married couple who will have to weigh their future together when one of them is suspected of betraying the country. Koepp once again takes up writing duties, while the supporting cast boasts the talents of Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abelsa, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke, and Pierce Brosnan.

In the meantime, Presence is set to hit theaters on Friday, January 24. Check out the new trailer above and stay tuned here at Collider for more on Soderbergh's latest films.

7 10 Presence Showcases a suburban house inhabited by an mysterious entity. Release Date January 19, 2024 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Lucy Liu , Julia Fox , Chris Sullivan Runtime 85 Minutes Writers David Koepp

