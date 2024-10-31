Halloween is finally here and Neon is celebrating by gracing fans of the macabre with the first full trailer for Steven Soderbergh's much-anticipated new supernatural horror film, Presence. The ambitious movie has only received vague, unsettling teasers to this point, mimicking the indie company's campaign for Longlegs earlier this year by only showing mostly silent, ambient looks inside a suburban house with lines that tease a deeper story within. This latest look, however, pulls back the curtain a little more to show the terrifying events befalling Lucy Liu and her family. Written by Soderbergh's Kimi writer and Jurassic Park co-writer David Koepp, the haunting feature will finally hit theaters in January.

Presence follows a suburban family who moves into a new house that initially seems idyllic. As they begin to settle in, however, they can't shake the feeling that it's inhabited by an unseen presence. Even worse is the feeling that the presence may be more than human. What sets the film apart from other haunted house flicks is the perspective — instead of following the family traditionally, most everything is shown through the perspective of the supernatural entity as it moves through the halls in extended takes. It acts as an unsettling window into the lives of a family that may have more than a few dark secrets they otherwise keep hidden.

Liu plays the family matriarch Rebecca Payne alongside Emmy-nominated This Is Us alum Chris Sullivan as her husband Chris. They're joined by Callina Liang and Eddy Maday as their children Chloe and Tyler respectively, with the rest of the cast rounded out by Julia Fox and West Mulholland. Before Presence, Soderbergh worked with Fox on his HBO Max crime thriller No Sudden Move in 2021, but his latest project figures give her an even bigger role as a key presence in the Payne family's haunted life.

'Presence' Was a Standout at Sundance

2024 has been a year filled with horror flicks that experiment with the genre, from Chris Nash's perspective-flipping In a Violent Nature to the body-swapping It's What's Inside. Even among so many great films, Presence still managed to stand out following its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Critics have widely hailed the slow-burn, genre-bending ghost story to the tune of an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score, with high marks also reserved for its cast. Among those singing its praises was Collider's Ross Bonaime, who said in his 7/10 review, "Soderbergh and Koepp first made a major splash into the film industry 35 years ago, and after all these years, Presence shows they’re just as exciting and intriguing as storytellers as they have ever been."

Presence hits theaters on January 17, 2025. Check out the trailer in the player above.