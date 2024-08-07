The Big Picture Steven Soderbergh's Presence promises a unique take on the haunted house genre, with a ghost's perspective driving the narrative.

Critics praised the film's innovative storytelling and chilling atmosphere, earning a 92% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With a talented cast including Lucy Liu and a twisty script by David Koepp, Presence is set to captivate audiences in January 2025.

Fans of Steven Soderbergh should get ready for a thrilling start to the new year as the acclaimed director's latest film, Presence, has just revealed its first official trailer, building anticipation for its January 2025 release in theaters. The upcoming horror-thriller, produced by Neon, promises to deliver a unique spin on the haunted house genre, showcasing Soderbergh's signature innovative storytelling.

Soderbergh, known for his versatility and prolific output, reunites with Kimi screenwriter David Koepp for this project. Soderbergh, serving as both director and cinematographer under his pseudonym Peter Andrews, uses innovative camera techniques to give the ghost a distinct personality, which goes a long way to helping with the film's immersive experience.

The film stars Lucy Liu as the mother, Rebecca; Chris Sullivan as the father, Chris; Callina Liang as Chloe; and Julia Fox as a frazzled real estate agent. This setup allows the film to explore both supernatural horror and the psychological dynamics within the family. One of the most exciting aspects of Presence is how it frames the haunted events entirely from the perspective of the ghost. From the opening scenes to the final credits, viewers see the unfolding drama through the eyes of the entity, adding a layer of eerie intimacy and innovation to the narrative. This approach has been praised by critics for its fresh take on the genre, combining Soderbergh's experimental techniques with Koepp's twisty script.

Is 'Presence' Any Good?

Premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Presence received positive reviews for its inventive storytelling and chilling atmosphere. From 36 reviews, the film currently has a 92% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with their consensus: "A slow-burning spectral thriller, Presence reaffirms that Soderbergh plays with form as deftly as he flits between genres."

Critics have praised Presence for its innovative narrative style and the emotional complexity it brings to the haunted house genre, which is certainly nothing new in the world of filmmaking. Collider's Ross Bonaime labeled the movie an "inventive delight" in his review of the film.

"Soderbergh’s ability to continually push boundaries and attempt to think outside the box in terms of normal genre tropes makes every film an expansion on himself and film in general. After decades of massive hits, between Presence and Kimi, Koepp shows that some of his best work is done when he restricts and tests himself."

Presence opens in theaters in January 2025. Check out the first teaser trailer above.